Strategies For Global Fantasy Sports Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fantasy Sports Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fantasy sports market size is expected to grow from $22.31 billion in 2021 to $26.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the increasing youth population, growth in digital infrastructure, availability of affordable smartphones, increasing popularity of players in various sports, growing investment in internet infrastructure and the launch of fantasy sports applications. The fantasy sports market is expected to reach $43.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6%. The increasing youth population is contributing to the growth of the fantasy sports market.

The fantasy sports market consists of sales of fantasy sports services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing online gaming and betting services. Fantasy sports, often known as rotisserie sports or roto, are any of a variety of games that allow a player to play a virtual game or a virtual season of a league. These teams compete based on the statistical performance of those players in actual games. In fantasy sports, a player earn points based on real life statistics that are converted into fantasy points. The fans take on the roles of both general manager and field manager for their team, assembling a squad through a draft and deals and putting together lineups in desire of the highest statistical output.

Global Fantasy Sports Market Trends

Artificial intelligence is a key trend gaining popularity in the fantasy sports market as it can help a player to focus on the decisions that matter such as whom to start with and which players to trade. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the capacity of a computer or a robot operated by a computer to do activities that normally involve human intelligence and discernment. Major players operating in the fantasy sports sector are focused on artificial intelligence technology to reduce the complexities in fantasy sports trading.

Global Fantasy Sports Market Segments

The global fantasy sports market is segmented:

By Sports Type: Football, Baseball, Basketball, Hockey, Cricket, Others

By Platform: Website, Mobile Application

By Usage Type: Free, Paid, Hybrid

By Application: Individual Competition, Team Competition

By Geography: The global fantasy sport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Fantasy Sports Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fantasy sports market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global fantasy sports market, fantasy sports market share, fantasy sports market segments and geographies, fantasy sports market players, fantasy sports market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fantasy sports market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fantasy Sports Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: DraftKings, Fan Duel, Fantrax, Nfl Fantasy, Cbs Sports, ESPN, Dream Sports, Yahoo Fantasy, Bovada, Rotoworld (NBC Sports Edge), Roto Sports (Roto wire), Fox Sports Fantasy Football, StarsDraft (Victiv), MyFantasyLeague, Fantasy Pros, Good Gamer Corporation, Draft Team Fantasy Sports, 11Wickets, Battlefy, Mobile Premier League (Mpl), Playon fantasy sports, Playup, Ballebaazi, Sleeper, Sofa Superstars, Sportito and Winview Games.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

