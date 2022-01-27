Cardiovascular Drugs Market Uses NOACs For The Convenience Of Patients

Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cardiovascular Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOACs are gaining wider acceptance and are replacing traditionally used anti-coagulants such as Warfarin and Heparin. Anti-coagulants have long been used in prevention of thrombus formation in patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases. The global cardiovascular drugs market outlook changed with the use of NOACs making it easier for patients to continue therapy post discharge, as opposed to injections of Heparin and Warfarin which need medical assistance for administration. Some of the NOACs include Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) from Boehringer Ingelheim, Xarelto (rivaroxaban) from Janssen, and Eliquis (apixaban) from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

North America was the largest region in the cardiovascular drugs market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cardiovascular drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global cardiovascular drugs market size is expected to grow from $146.51 billion in 2021 to $153.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global cardiovascular drugs market share is expected to reach $205.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The rise in sedentary jobs, busy lifestyles and changing consumer preferences are affecting the disease profile of the world population, especially non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Long working hours, less physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits are major causes of cardiovascular diseases including hypertension. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence is rose by 57% globally, in the year 2020. These factors are expected to increase the patient pool globally, thereby driving the cardiovascular drugs industry growth during the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global cardiovascular drugs industry are Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Edwards Lifesciences, Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Terumo Corporation, Getinge Group, Teleflex Inc. and Becton Dickinson.

TBRC’s global cardiovascular drugs market report is segmented by type into anti-hypertensive drugs, hypolipidemics, anti thrombotics, other drugs for cardiovascular diseases (congestive heart failure, anti-arrhythmic and anti-anginal drugs), by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, others, by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs, by mode of purchase into prescription-based drugs, over-the-counter drugs.



