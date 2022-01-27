Awareness About Immunization Benefits Is A Key Factor In The Vaccines Market Growth

Vaccines Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising awareness on immunization and vaccination benefits in emerging markets is consistently driving the global vaccines market growth. World Health Organization (WHO) is taking initiatives to increase awareness of immunization through global vaccine action plan (GVAP) and global Immunization vision and strategy (GIVS). They aim to strengthen routine immunization, control morbidity and mortality from vaccine preventable diseases and help countries to immunize more people with a greater range of vaccines. The Organization accomplishes this work through its biological program, the WHO Collaborating Centers, and the WHO Expert Committee on Biological Standardization (ECBS).

The global vaccines market size is expected to grow from $92.70 billion in 2021 to $105.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The slow decline is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to deferment of immunocompromised treatments. The market is expected to reach $290.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 28.9%.

The global vaccines market has been witnessing multiple strategic initiatives and mergers and acquisitions in the recent years. Top companies in the market are strategically acquiring start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden products and services. For instance, in February 2019, Bharat Biotech acquired Chiron Behring Vaccines, a clinical biotechnology company, one of the leading manufacturers of rabies vaccines across the globe. Similarly, in September 2021, Sanofi, a France based healthcare company, acquired Translate Bio, an mRNA therapeutics company developing potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, for a deal amount of $3.2 billion to develop mRNA vaccines. Companies in the industry are increasingly realigning their portfolios and pursuing profitable inorganic growth opportunities. Additionally, M&A interest is also being fueled by stronger corporate balance sheets, liquid debt markets, and continued favorable interest rates globally.

Major players covered in the global vaccines industry are AstraZeneca, Emergent Biosolutions, Glaxosmithkline, Merck, Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, Abbott, Astellas Pharma, Bavarian Nordic, CSL Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Johnson & Johnson, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Serum Institute of India, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Biological E Limited, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Madison Vaccines Incorporated, NOVARTIS AG, Novavax Inc., Panacea Biotec, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Valneva SE, and VBI Vaccine Inc.

North America was the largest region in the vaccine market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the vaccine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global vaccines market segmentation is divided by type into anti-infective vaccines, autoimmunity, others (cancer and others), by technology into conjugate vaccines, inactivated and subunit vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, recombinant vaccines, toxoid vaccines, by route of administration into intramuscular (IM), subcutaneous (SC), oral, others, by valence into monovalent, multivalent, by distribution channel into institutional sale, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies.

