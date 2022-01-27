Amusements Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Amusements Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026

The Business Research Company’s Amusements Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Amusements Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the amusements market size is expected to grow from $330.12 billion in 2021 to $528.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 60.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The amusements market is expected to reach $1053.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.8%. Increasing use of social media and access to mass media is positively influencing the amusements market.

Want to learn more on the amusements market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3588&type=smp

The amusements market consists of sales of amusements services such as amusement parks entertainments and gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate amusements facilities such as theme parks, water parks, amusement arcades, casinos, and sports betting facilities.

Global Amusements Market Trends

Amusement parks are increasingly using virtual and augmented reality technology to provide an immersive experience to customers. Virtual reality is a 3D, computer generated environment which can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. Amusement parks are implementing this technology in rides and theater-based attractions.

Global Amusements Market Segments

The global amusements market is segmented:

By Type: Amusement Parks, Gambling

By Age Group: Below 25 Years, 26 to 39 Years, 40 to 59 Years, 60 to 74 Years

By Visitor Sex: Male, Female

Subsegments Covered: Theme Parks, Water Parks, Amusement Arcades, Casino, Lotteries, Sports Betting, Other Gambling

By Geography: The global amusement market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global amusements market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/amusements-global-market-report

Amusements Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides amusements global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global amusements market, amusements global market share, amusements global market segments and geographies, amusements global market players, amusements global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The amusements market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Amusements Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: China Sports Lottery, China Welfare Lottery, The Walt Disney Company, Sociedad Estatal Loterías y Apuestas del Estado S.A., Maruhan, Flutter Entertainment plc, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., Oriental Land Company Ltd., and Penn National Gaming, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Recreation Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recreation-global-market-report

Amusement Parks Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/amusement-parks-global-market-report

Amusement Parks And Arcades Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/amusement-parks-and-arcades-market

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/