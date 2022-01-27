Global Sports Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Sports Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sports Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the sports market size is expected to grow from $354.96 billion in 2021 to $501.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The sports market is expected to reach $707.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%. The sports market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

The sports market consists of sales of sports services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide live sporting events before a paying audience or entities that operate golf courses and country clubs, skiing facilities, marinas, fitness and recreational sports centers, and bowling centers.

Global Sports Market Trends

Sports organizers are implementing virtual reality (VR) technology to improve the spectators’ experience in sporting events. Virtual reality generates images, sounds and other sensations that simulate a physical presence in an imaginary environment. Clubs and teams are experimenting with simulated and 360-degree environments to enhance the match viewing experience of the spectators by allowing them to have a virtual walkthrough of the stadium or the race track and view the match at different angles.

Global Sports Market Segments

The global sports market is segmented:

By Type: Spectator Sports, Participatory Sports

By Revenue Source: Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets, Sponsorship

By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

Subsegments Covered: Sports Team and Clubs, Racing and Individual Sports, Golf Courses and Country Clubs, Skiing Facilities, Marinas, Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers, Bowling Centers, Other Participatory Sports

By Geography: The global sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Sports Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sports global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global sports market, sports global market share, sports global market segments and geographies, sports global market players, sports global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The sports market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Maruhan, Life Time Fitness, Inc., Liberty Media Corporation, Futbol Club Barcelona, Dallas Cowboys, Heiwa Corporation, Manchester City F.C., New York Yankees, Manchester United Football Club and Juventus.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

