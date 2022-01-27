Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative & Quantitative Analysis

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global refurbished equipment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to a large patient population base suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases worldwide and an increasing demand for low-cost medical devices due to budget constraints in developing nations.

In addition, the factors such as an increasing number of private hospitals which purchase refurbished devices due to budget constraints, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios for various medical treatments, and increasing initiatives taken by the leading medical device manufacturers to establish refurbished facilities in developed and developing countries have fueled the demand for refurbished equipment.

However, reluctance to purchase refurbished medical devices due to the lack of awareness about the benefits of these devices and lack of standardization of policies related to the sale and use of refurbished medical devices hamper the refurbished medical equipment market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in the refurbished equipment market includes Agito Medical A/S, Block Imaging, DRE Medical, Inc., Everx Pvt Ltd., General Electric Company, Integrity Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, and Soma Technology.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global refurbished medical equipment market.

• Comprehensive analysis of geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in the global refurbished medical equipment market.

• This study provides the competitive landscape of the global refurbished medical equipment market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2020 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the refurbished medical equipment market growth is provided in the report.

• Region- and country-wise digital refurbished equipment market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report to understand the regional trends and dynamics.

The refurbished equipment market is segmented based on type and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into operating room equipment & surgical equipment, patient monitors, defibrillators, medical imaging equipment, cardiovascular & cardiology equipment, x-ray machines, neurology equipment, endoscopy equipment, intensive care systems, neonatal intensive care systems, IV therapy systems, and other equipment. The market is analyzed based on four geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

