Global Arts Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Arts Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Arts Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the arts market size is expected to grow from $275.58 billion in 2021 to $455.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The arts market is expected to reach $795.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15%.

The arts market consists of sales of arts services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate facilities or provide services for cultural, entertainment and recreational interests such as producing live performances or events and preserving and exhibiting objects of the art-related interests of patrons. Revenues in this market include entry fees to theatres and art galleries and royalties.

Global Arts Market Trends

Art organizers are using augmented reality (AR) technology to create real world experience for customers. Augmented reality is the integration of digital information with the user's environment in real time. Museums and zoos are now using augmented reality as a tool to educate and entertain the audience by creating a visual tour guide and displaying 3D content in a real-world camera view.

Global Arts Market Segments

The global arts market is segmented:

By Type: Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, and Parks, Independent Artists and Performing Art Companies, Sports and Arts Promoters

By Revenue Source: Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets, Sponsorship

By End-User: Individuals, Companies, Others

Subsegments Covered: Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos and Botanical Gardens, Nature Parks and Other Similar Institutions, Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Sports Promoters, Arts Promoters

By Geography: The global art market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Arts Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides arts global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global arts market, arts global market share, arts global market segments and geographies, arts global market players, arts global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The arts market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Arts Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: CJ Corp, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Cineworld Group plc, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C., Cinemark Holdings, Inc., Madison Square Garden Company, PVR Limited, The Metropolitan Opera Association and The State Hermitage Museum.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

