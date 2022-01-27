Global Recreation Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Recreation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Recreation Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Recreation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the recreation market size is expected to grow from $960.66 billion in 2021 to $1485.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The recreation market is expected to reach $2557.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.5%. The recreation market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The recreation market consists of sales of the use of recreational facilities, and recreational services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide recreational services. Recreational activities include taking part in sporting activities and visiting museums, historical sites, zoos and parks and also witnessing spectator sports and events. Gambling except casino hotels can also be considered to be part of the recreation market.

Global Recreation Market Trends

Amusement parks are increasingly using virtual and augmented reality technology to provide an immersive experience to customers. Virtual reality is a 3D, computer generated environment which can interact with a person, whereas augmented reality turns an environment into a digital interface by placing virtual objects in the real world. Amusement parks are implementing this technology in rides and theater-based attractions.

Global Recreation Market Segments

The global recreation market is segmented:

By Type: Amusements, Arts, Sports

By Age Group: Aged 35 and Younger, Aged 35-54, Aged 55 and Older

By Revenue Source: Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets and Sponsorship

Subsegments Covered: Amusement Parks, Gambling, Museums, Historical Sites, Zoos, and Parks, Independent Artists and Performing Art Companies, Sports and Arts Promoters, Spectator Sports, Participatory Sports

By Geography: The global recreation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Recreation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides recreation global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global recreation market, recreation global market share, recreation global market segments and geographies, recreation global market players, recreation global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The recreation global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Recreation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: China Sports Lottery, China Welfare Lottery, The Walt Disney Company, Sociedad Estatal Loterías y Apuestas del Estado S.A., Maruhan, Flutter Entertainment plc, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., CJ Corp and Oriental Land Company Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

