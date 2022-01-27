North America Adult Incontinence Products Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities 2030

North America adult incontinence products industry was pegged at $3.16 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.23 billion by 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The diapers segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the North America adult incontinence products market, due to the variety of products available in the market such as ultra-absorbent diapers, super-absorbent diapers, gender-specific diapers, biodegradable diapers, and regular diapers. However, the underwear segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in the aging population in the region.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Domtar Corporation

• Drylock Technologies NV

• First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

• Essity Aktiebolag (Publ)

• Kimberly Clarke Corporation

• Health Care Products, Inc.

• Procter & Gamble

• Ontex Group NV

• Principle Business Enterprises, Inc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The Covid-19 outbreak has increased the awareness among the adult population regarding personal care and hygiene products. This increased the demand for adult incontinence products.

• In addition, major market players have launched range of underpants, briefs, and other incontinence products to boost the sales of manufacturing companies.

• However, the prolonged lockdown resulted in a disruption in the supply chain and reduced consumer spending.

By usage, the disposable segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly 90% of the North America adult incontinence products market. The increase in adoption of disposable adult incontinence products such as underwear, disposable pads, and disposable briefs, and others and features such as liquid absorption and retention capacity, easy to use, available in different sizes, fluffy, comfortable, leak proof protection, and odor control propel the growth of the segment.

By region, the market across the U.S. held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market, due to rise in the aging population suffering from incontinence problems. However, the North America adult incontinence products market across Canada is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027, due to increase in awareness about adult incontinence products and surge in adoption to stop urinary incontinence and bladder control problem.

