Transfer Membrane Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Market Size – USD 181 million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 1.7%, Market Trends – Advancements in membrane transfer technologies

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global transfer membrane market size is expected to reach USD 204.75 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 1.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady global market revenue growth is primarily attributed to rising prevalence of target diseases and chronic and infectious diseases and increasing R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases worldwide, rising public and private investments in the life sciences sector, and increased focus on new drug development are other key factors driving robust growth of the global transfer membrane market.

A transfer membrane is a microporous membrane used for the transfer of proteins and biomolecules through gel matrices. These membranes are widely used for antibody detection and staining as they bind with the biomolecules to facilitate the transfer of biomolecules and proteins. Transfer membranes find significant applications in northern blotting, western blotting, southern blotting, and protein sequencing. These membranes are also used in capillary action techniques to separate DNA, RNA, and protein fragments for staining and detection. Enhanced staining capabilities and superior compatibility with different detection chemistry techniques are the key advantages offered by these membranes. PVDF transfer membranes, nitrocellulose transfer membranes, and nylon transfer membranes are the common types of these membranes. The global transfer membrane market growth is further stimulated by the emergence of new DNA and RNA-based drug therapies, rising applications of transfer membranes in protein sequencing and western blotting, and advances in membrane transfer technologies such as greater variety of detection chemicals and enhanced straining capability.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Transfer Membrane market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

• Based on type, the PVDF transfer membranes segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth in the coming years. Growth of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing applications of PVDF membranes in western blotting and several advantages of these membranes such as superior chemical compatibility, enhanced protein retention capacity, and higher chemical compatibility.

• Academic & research institutes is expected to be the leading end-users of transfer membranes over the forecast period. A significant surge in collaborations between academic & research institutions and pharmaceutical companies and increased funding for research & development programs in the life sciences industry are expected to support revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

• The transfer membrane market in North America is expected to continue as the leading regional market in the global market over the forecast period. Established presence of leading transfer membrane companies in countries in the region, increasing prevalence of chronic and target diseases, rise in proteomic and genomic research activities, and increased government investments in life sciences R&D activities are key factors fueling North America market revenue growth.

• Key players operating in the global transfer membrane market include Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Pall Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GVS, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Azure Biosystems, Abcam, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Axiva Sichem Biotech, ATTO Corporation, Advansta, Carl Roth, and Macherey-Nagel.

For the purpose of this report, the global transfer membrane market has been segmented based on the type, transfer method, application, end-use, and region:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• PVDF (Polyvinylidene Fluoride) Transfer Membrane

• Nitrocellulose Transfer Membrane

• Nylon Transfer Membrane

By Transfer Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Tank Electrotransfer

• Dry Electrotransfer

• Semi-dry Electrotransfer

• Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Western Blotting

• Southern Blotting

• Northern Blotting

• Protein Sequencing

• Amino Acid Analysis

• Others

By End-use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading the research report on global Transfer Membrane market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.

