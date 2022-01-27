Medical Thawing System Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights 2030

Medical thawing system market size garnered $165.82 million in 2019, and is projected to garner $279.17 million by 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blood segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to more than half of the global medical thawing system market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

This is due to increasing demand for blood and blood products and rising incidence of hemorrhage related events. However, the embryo segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in pregnancy rate and live birth rate due to embryo donation. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment for infertility boosts the demand for advanced thawing systems.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Barkey GmbH & Co. KG

• Boekel Scientific

• BioLife Solutions Inc

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Helmer Scientific

• Sartorius AG

• Sarstedt AG & Co. KG

• Terumo Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• Healthcare providers were instructed to focus on offering emergency healthcare to patients infected with coronavirus. The industry therefore, suspended certain activities.

• In addition, thawing played an important part in drug discovery and research & development during COVID-19 drugs/vaccine preparations.

By region, North America held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global medical thawing system market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position by 2027. This is due to high rate of adoption, increase in awareness programs about blood donation and plasma donation. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to maintain the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific have a large patient pool with a high incidence of chronic diseases. Which increases the demand for thawing systems.

Based on end user, the blood bank segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the global medical thawing system market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to increase in dominance because of vast utilization of thawing systems in these transfusion centers and blood banks. Moreover, the tissue banks segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027. Tissues banks are considered institutions that recover and store human cadaver tissues for medical studies and education. This drives the growth of the segment.

