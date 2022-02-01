Celebrate The Year of Tiger With Hidden NFT Treasure
Tiger Tokens by @CTX2 will be launched on the Opensea marketplace.SYDNEY, WA, AUSTRALIA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rare and exclusive tokens are launching February 1st 2022 to celebrate The Chinese New Year, The Year of the Tiger.
These collectible NFT Tiger Tokens are a limited edition 1/1 of 88 NFT collection for NFT numismatists.
HALLMARKS OF COIN VALUE
Scarcity and design play a significant role in determining the value of a real-life coin. Time will tell if NFT numismatists will pursue these traditional hallmarks in the new virtual NFT marketplace.
With only 88 tokens in the new collection, The Tiger Token 2022 NFT collection carries with it a sense of exclusivity by virtue of the limited tokens released.
The striking token design combines ancient Chinese symbols of luck and prosperity to celebrate the Tiger's ambition and courage. Intrinsic to the design is a hidden code. The code for each token is hidden within the unlockable content of each NFT. Leveraging this unique NFT feature injects a game element to this collection and elevates the intrigue and tradability of each token.
HUNT THE LUCKY TIGER TREASURE
The auspicious #08 and #88 Tiger Tokens are the rarest and luckiest in the collection. These will be withheld from sale and awarded to the owner of the Lucky Tiger Tokens.
Hidden within the remaining 86 tokens in the collection, are two Lucky Tiger Tokens.
Once collectors have purchased their Tiger Token, they will need to decipher the code in the unlockable content. If the code reveals the words 'Lucky Tiger' the collector will be rewarded with an additional, rare Lucky Tiger Token.
There are 4 'Lucky Tiger Tokens' in the collection.
THE ROAD AHEAD
@CTX2 detail Tiger Tokens as the first of future Token releases. Future releases extend to Tigress, Tiger Cub and the Zodiac.
The Chinese Year of the Tiger (2022) promises to reward those who fiercely pursue their passions.
Let’s hope that this year is filled with luck, prosperity, courage and of course, health – for everyone
Dee Geoffries
CTX2
team@ctx2.io
