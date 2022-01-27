Derby Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order and Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5000365

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller / Tpr. Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2022 @ 2120 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Derby

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Michael Pfeiffer

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

ACCUSED: Jerry Pfeiffer

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were notified of a person at a residence with court ordered conditions to not be at the residence. Upon arrival, Troopers came into contact with Jerry Pfeiffer who had court ordered condition to not be at the residence. Further investigation revealed Michael Pfeiffer to be located within the residence who had an active court ordered Relief from Abuse Order that stated he was not to be in the residence or around the owner of the residence. It was further discovered Michael also had court ordered conditions of release which he was in violation of. Both Jerry and Michael were lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility and cited into court on 01/27/2022 at 1pm.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/2022 @ 1300 hours (both parties)

COURT: Orleans County Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional

BAIL: No Bail for either party

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

