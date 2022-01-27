Derby Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order and Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 22A5000365
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller / Tpr. Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 01/27/2022 @ 2120 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5 Derby
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Michael Pfeiffer
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
ACCUSED: Jerry Pfeiffer
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police were notified of a person at a residence with court ordered conditions to not be at the residence. Upon arrival, Troopers came into contact with Jerry Pfeiffer who had court ordered condition to not be at the residence. Further investigation revealed Michael Pfeiffer to be located within the residence who had an active court ordered Relief from Abuse Order that stated he was not to be in the residence or around the owner of the residence. It was further discovered Michael also had court ordered conditions of release which he was in violation of. Both Jerry and Michael were lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility and cited into court on 01/27/2022 at 1pm.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/27/2022 @ 1300 hours (both parties)
COURT: Orleans County Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional
BAIL: No Bail for either party
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881