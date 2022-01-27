Europe Assistive Technology for Students with Learning Disabilities Market New Opportunities, Top Trends 2030

Europe Assistive Technology for Students with Learning Disabilities Market by Product Type, Condition : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning disability can be defined as significant reduction in the ability to understand complex or new information; difficulty in learning new skills, and a reduced ability to cope independently. Various aspects in which individuals with learning disabilities face problems include learning new things, reading, and writing. The modes of treatment available for various forms of learning disabilities include therapies, assistive technology tools, and handwriting training tools. The growth of the assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market can be attributed to annual increase in number of students requiring special education.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Ablenet, Inc

• Adaptation, Inc

• Rehabtool, LLC.,

• Kurzweil Education

• Enabling Devices

• Inclusive Technology

• Scanning Pens, Inc

• Caretech Holdings Plc

• Cognifit

• Texthelp Ltd. (Lingit Group)

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By product type, the software segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By conditions, the Dyslexia was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By end users, the specialized school’s segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

• By country, rest of Europe garnered largest revenue share of 33.95%.in 2020, whereas Spain is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the review period.

The Europe assistive technology for students with learning disabilities market is segmented into product type condition, end user and country. By product type, the market is categorized into hardware (which is further segmented into talking electronic devices, switches, portable word processors and others) and software (which is further segmented into (spelling/grammar checkers, electronic organizers, educational games, freeform database software and others). By condition, the market is bifurcated into processing deficits, processing deficits autism, dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia and others. By end user, it is divided into a specialized schools, universities and others. By country, the market is bifurcated into Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe.

