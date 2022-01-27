Former most wanted suspect pleads guilty to insurance fraud charge

January 25, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Jenefer Fish, of Auburn, Wash., pleaded guilty in King County District Court to filing a false insurance claim in December 2021. She received a sentence of 24 months that can be forgiven if she complies with the court terms, and she must repay $624 to the insurance company.

Fish was charged after an investigation by Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU). According to the investigation, Fish damaged her 2019 Chevrolet Spark in January 2020 at a storage facility in Puyallup. She bought an Esurance auto insurance policy at the scene of the accident and filed a claim later that night, stating the collision happened after the policy took effect. The damage was estimated to be $5,621.

Fish provided photos and documentation to the insurer that proved the accident happened before her car was covered. Fish eventually told Esurance that she bought the policy after the accident and asked them to withdraw the claim. Esurance referred the case to Kreidler’s CIU, as required by state law.

Fish joined Kreidler’s insurance fraud most wanted in August 2021 after she failed to appear in King County Superior Court three times to face a felony charge of filing a fraudulent insurance claim. Fish contacted Kreidler’s detectives shortly after joining the list and the courts rescinded the warrant for her arrest.

Kreidler’s CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with the Washington State Patrol and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

Consumers can report suspected insurance fraud on the Kreidler’s website.