Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige travels to Washington, D.C. for National Governors Association meeting

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige is traveling to Washington, D.C. for the annual National Governors Association 2022 Winter Meeting. Gov. Ige will participate in a session with US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and attend various meetings on topics that include drought, COVID-19, and infrastructure funding. Gov. Ige will also participate in a session on broadband with Secretary Alan Davidson, who leads the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) within the US Department of Commerce.

On Sunday, Gov. Ige and first lady Dawn Amano-Ige will join other governors and their spouses for an evening with President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at Mount Vernon.

The NGA is a non-partisan association of the nation’s 55 state and territorial governors.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green will serve as acting governor until Gov. Ige returns to Hawaiʻi on Feb. 2.

