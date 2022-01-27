Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige extends COVID-19 emergency proclamation, keeping current rules in place

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has signed the latest COVID-19 emergency proclamation, keeping in place current COVID restrictions and officially adding cruise ship passengers to the list of travelers who must abide by Safe Travels Hawaiʻi requirements. Cruise ships have already been following Safe Travels requirements through port agreements with the State of Hawaiʻi – which requires passengers to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination prior to deboarding. The current restrictions remain in place as Hawaiʻi continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just a few weeks ago, Hawaiʻi saw record high COVID-19 cases in our communities,” said Gov. Ige. “While we believe we may have hit the peak, we must continue to remain vigilant. Mask wearing and asking travelers to get vaccinated or tested before they fly to Hawaiʻi are among some of the measures that have helped keep COVID-19 case numbers manageable for our limited resources here. I thank everyone for their diligence and patience.”

The governor continues to encourage residents to get fully vaccinated or make an appointment to get their booster shots if eligible.

Except for the Emergency Proclamation Related to Grand Jury Impaneling that was signed on Jan. 3, 2022, this COVID-19 emergency proclamation will supersede all prior proclamations related to COVID-19, and will remain in effect through March 25, 2022, unless terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation.

Link to emergency proclamation here.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

Mobile: 808-798-3929

[email protected]

Krystal Kawabata

Digital Media Specialist

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0080

[email protected]