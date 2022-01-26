Mayor Bowser Deploying District Snow Team in Preparation for Weekend Snowfall

(Washington, DC) – Mayor Muriel Bowser is deploying the District Snow Team tonight in preparation of wintry weather Friday through Saturday. The team will spread a “hot mix,” solution of brine and beet juice along roadways on Wednesday and Thursday from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. each day, and will shift into a full deployment Friday at 10:00 a.m.

A possible snowfall of 4-5 inches is anticipated Friday into Saturday morning based on the current National Weather Service forecast. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing Friday night through the weekend, dipping into the teens Saturday night. The Cold Weather Emergency Alert remains activated. Residents are encouraged to call 311 or (202) 399-7093 if they see someone in need of shelter.

The Snow Team also urges residents and businesses to use this opportunity to make sure they are prepared for winter weather by applying pet-friendly abrasives, deicer, or non-clumping kitty litter to the sidewalks around their properties before snowfall to reduce the deter icing, slips and falls. The Snow Team uses pet-friendly deicer on District pedestrian bridges.

Residential and commercial property owners are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within 8 daylight hours following the end of a snow event. Through the Sidewalk Shoveling Exemption Program, qualified residents will be exempt from this requirement if they own and live in their own homes (single-family or apartment building with no more than three units) and are 65 years old or older and/or living with a disability. Residents may call 311 to apply; more than 1,000 applications have been processed thus far.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) leads the District Snow Team with support from the District Department of Transportation, Department of General Services, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, Serve DC, and several other agencies.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC at alert.dc.gov. Residents may view Neighbor-2-Neighbor videos here for residents’ snow prep tips. ServeDC also urges residents to volunteer to clear their elderly and disabled neighbors’ sidewalks. Interested residents may register for the DC Volunteer Snow Team here.