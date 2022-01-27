PRO AV Market Size to Reach USD 3407.7 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.1% | Valuates Reports
The global Pro AV market size is projected to reach US$ 3407.7 million by 2027, from US$ 2572.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027. Key drivers of the Pro AV market are the growing usage of digital signage systems and the rising popularity of specialized content. Further, the rapid growth of advanced technologies and increasing R&D initiatives will propel market expansion in the coming years. Moreover, significant growth of the education industry along with rapid urbanization, increasing penetration of internet and mobile platforms will boost the growth of the Pro AV market during the forecast period.
Trends Influencing the Global Pro AV Market
Growing usage of digital signage systems and rising popularity of specialized content
Digital signages are being used extensively by corporates and businesses to display content to their target audiences. Digital signages use interactive features such as touchscreen displays to convey their intended messages to consumers for influencing their buying behavior. Further, signage systems find widespread application in retail stores, shopping complexes, hotels, stadiums, transportation, exhibition halls, and other public places. Moreover, the introduction of 360-degree cameras, drones, virtual reality systems for offering specialized content, and the development of telecommunication infrastructure are all contributing to the growing demand for Pro Audio Visual devices and services ultimately surging the growth of the Pro AV market during the forecast period.
Advent of advanced technologies and increasing R&D initiatives
The advent of advanced technologies has created ample opportunities for market growth in the coming years. The integration of Pro AV devices with the Internet of Things(IoT) and cloud computing systems has made the communication process effective. These technologies can be used for seamless videoconferencing, e-learning, live events, collaboration, security, and surveillance purposes in a variety of industries. Thus growing technological advancements and increasing research and development initiatives will accelerate the growth of the Pro AV market during the forecast period.
Rapid expansion of the education industry along with growing urbanization
The education industry has been witnessing significant growth in recent years. Both small and large-sized educational institutions are adopting smart learning systems leading to a boom in e-learning teaching methodology. Pro AV devices are used in e-learning systems across schools, colleges, academic and research institutions for using multi-touch High Definition televisions and projectors. These tools mix learning and teaching experience and improve the in-classroom experience by augmenting visualization and creativity. Moreover growing urbanization with increasing income levels of people across the world, growing smartphone users and rising penetration of internet connectivity options is also aiding in the growth of the Pro AV market along with the rapid rise of the education industry.
Pro AV Market Share Analysis
Based on region, North America is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the Pro AV market share during the forecast period due to the presence of key market players in the region, rising e-classrooms, increasing government initiatives, and more usage of digital signages.
Based on application, the commercial segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the Pro AV market share during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of Pro AV devices by multinational companies for conferences, meetings, and other cross-border communications.
Pro AV Market Segmentation
By Type
• Displays
• AV Acquisition and Delivery
• Projectors
• Sound Reinforcement
• Conferencing
• Others
By Application
• Home Use
• Commercial
• Education
• Government
• Hospitality
• Retail
• Other
By Region
• North America
• US.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Key Companies
• AVI-SPL
• Diversified
• Whitlock
• AVI Systems
• Ford Audio-Video
• CCS Presentation Systems
• Solutionz
• Electrosonic
• Avidex
• Solotech
• SKC Communications
• HB Communications
• IVCI
• Video Corporation of America (VCA)
• Washington Professional Systems
• Carousel Industries.
