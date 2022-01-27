Data Converter Market Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2020-2030 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

AMR Logo

In terms of region, the global data converters market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Europe.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for measurement & text solutions, increasing demand for high-resolution images in healthcare applications, and the rising acceptance of innovative data acquisition systems are driving the growth of the data converter market. In addition, increasing usage of data converter to enhance the efficiency of the organization by working on compatibility and storage of silos of data is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, the adoption of IoT technology, increasing penetration of connected devices, and the growing digitization in the industrial sectors is boosting the growth of the data converter market. However, the advancement of low power consumption data converters and the lack of knowledge about using the smart devices restrict the growth of the market. Contrarily, an increase in developing innovative high-performance communication applications and several network infrastructure manufacturers is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the data converter market.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10054

Electronic Health Record (EHR) data conversion is the process of moving data from a source EHR system to a new system. EHR data conversion is performed manually or through an automated process. It helps various organizations for preventing risk of manipulation in manual data conversion and automatically working with large sets of data. The increase in adoption of the electronic health record in the healthcare industry, is due to availability instantly and securely to authorized users.

North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to growth in the adoption of data converter in the U.S. and Canada. All major vendors of data converters are present in the region, which further fuels the market growth. In addition, small & medium-sized organizations have adopted data converters to streamline their business processes, which propels the growth of the market in the region.

The impact of Covid-19 on the technology market in Asia Pacific is starting to be realized as changing customer priorities and reduced investments place increased pressure on the organizations. The substantial shift in market dynamics has prompted international data corporation (IDC) to revise its IT spending forecast for Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China) in 2020, significantly dropping to 1.2 percent growth compared to original projections of 5.2 percent growth in January.

IDC estimates that the impact would be seen across all software markets like application development and deployment, applications and system infrastructure software with the exception of digital workplace, cloud platform and automation technologies, which can aid in the current situation of work from home during pandemic.

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Converter Market:

• Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost all countries around the globe, with the WHO declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the disease are already starting to be felt, and expected to significantly affect the global data converter market in 2020.

• Though governments have imposed lockdowns to contain spread of the virusall businesses have moved to online for their operations, thus many organizations are adopting data converter software to increase their customer base which is propelling the growth of the market.

• Overall, the pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the global data converter market.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10054

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Reports:

1. Fiber Media Converters Market

2. Master Data Management Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.