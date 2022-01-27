UTAH AND SOUTH CAROLINA URGE CONGRESS TO ‘LET US VOTE’ FOR A BALANCED BUDGET AMENDMENT
Since 1979, Congress has Disenfranchised 200,000,000 Voters of their Right to Approve an Inflation-Fighting, Budget-Balancing U.S. Amendment
It is passed time for States to stand together and compel Congress to immediately call a convention of states to propose amendments for restoring fiscal sanity to our nation.”DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As out of control spending by the federal government continues and debt magnifies, advocates for fiscal responsibility are applauding recent actions in Utah and South Carolina to demand the United States Congress immediately call for an Article V Convention of States.
— UT Representative Ken Ivory
The legislation in South Carolina (S1006) and Utah (HJR009) point out the mandate in Article V of the United States Constitution that "Congress, ... on the Application of the Legislatures of two thirds of the several States, shall call a Convention for proposing Amendments ... to the United States Constitution ..."
In 1979, the Legislature of the State of Nevada passed an Article V application for a convention for proposing amendments to the United States Constitution for the purpose of imposing fiscal restraints upon the federal government. The Nevada Article V application was the 34th application, constituting 2/3 of all states, for a convention of states for imposing fiscal restraints on the federal government toward achieving a balanced federal budget, yet Congress has failed to comply with its Constitutional mandate to call for a convention.
Senator Rex Rice, sponsor of the South Carolina legislation stated, “Our federal government continues to spend money we do not have; money that our grandchildren will have to repay. We are in jeopardy of bankrupting our great nation. We must get our finances in order and balance the budget at the federal level by limiting spending and pay off the national debt. My goal, and hope, is to see our country prosper for generations to come.”
“Bipartisan congressional commissions have been warning for half a century that deficit spending and the metastasizing national debt immorally mortgage future generations and threaten our national security,” stated Representative Ken Ivory, sponsor of the Utah legislation. “Article V of the U.S. Constitution empowers the States to restrain federal financial recklessness upon the application of 34 States. For a period of more than two decades, 34 States had applied for a convention of states to impose fiscal restraints on the federal government. It is passed time for States to stand together and compel Congress to immediately call a convention of states to propose amendments for restoring fiscal sanity to our nation.”
David Walker, Former Comptroller General of the United States, said, “I commend the legislatures from the States of South Carolina and Utah for taking the lead in demanding that Congress set a time and place for a limited Convention of States to propose a Fiscal Responsibility Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The states need to exercise their right under Article V of the U.S. Constitution to restore federal fiscal sanity and help ensure that our collective future is better than our past.”
“On behalf of our granddaughters, we applaud the South Carolina and Utah legislatures for demanding Congress let ‘US’ vote… soon, on a state-drafted inflation-fighting, prosperity-producing Balanced Budget Amendment to the United States Constitution”, stated Susie and David Biddulph, Co-Founders of Let Us Vote for a Balanced Budget Amendment Citizens Campaign, Inc. "The Congress of the United States has, since 1979, prevented a vote of the people for a state drafted, inflation-fighting Balanced Budget Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The people and their states are demanding Congress comply with the Constitution and Let Us Vote for a Balanced Budget Amendment that fights inflation this November."
"By neglecting their constitutional duty under Article V, Congress has effectively eliminated the right of states to petition the federal government on matters of legitimate concern," stated Tom Llewellyn, State Legislative Affairs Director, Let Us Vote for a Balanced Budget Amendment Citizens Campaign, Inc. "The use of Article V is key to restore the balance of power between the states and our federal government as intended in the U.S. Constitution. It is clear, this important Constitutional balance was unconstitutionally ignored by Congress for centuries. Congress now operates without fear of any oversight. This must change immediately before our federal government spirals out-of-control."
“Because elected officials in Utah, South Carolina, and other states have been living with balanced budget rules, debt limits, and tax and expenditure limits, they are most qualified to design and enact such rules for the federal government. Congress has neither the experience nor the inclination to design and enact such rules” stated Dr. Barry Poulson, Emeritus Professor University of Colorado Boulder. “The current U.S. fiscal crisis is precisely the kind of dilemma anticipated by the founding fathers when they incorporated Article V in the Constitution. They anticipated that Congress would find it difficult to exercise restraint, and that special interests could dominate fiscal decisions in ways that threaten the stability of the democratic system. They designed Article V so that citizens and their elected representatives in the states, as well as Congress, could propose amendments to the Constitution.”
Bob Carlstrom, President of AMAC Action stated, “It is no secret: federal government spending and taxing continues to be out of control – and irresponsible, in spite of its inherent fiduciary and stewardship responsibility to the American taxpayers. It is indeed past time for the states under Article V of Constitution to convene a convention of the states to build a "constitutional box" that will put an end to the uncontrolled and insatiable fiscal behavior of the federal government and establish clear, constitutionally mandated fiscal control and integrity requirements for which it must comply.”
Please visit: https://letusvoteforbba.org/ to learn more about the calls for an Article V Convention of States or to schedule an interview.
Mae James
Let Us Vote for a BBA Citizens Campaign, Inc.
info@letusvoteforbba.org