Application Gateway Market | Key Business Opportunities, Impressive Growth Rate and Development Analysis to 2030

Applications Gateway Market.

The geographic analysis of global application gateway market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa & South America.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global application gateway market size was valued at $1.75 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Furthermore, the key factor that drives the growth of the application gateway market includes growth in a number of different application-layer attacks. In addition, increase in demand for secure networks positively impacts the growth of the market.

However, the lack of mandatory regulations for information security and lack of technical expertise hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the rise in the adoption of the Internet of Things, AI, and software-defined network technologies is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Depending on industry vertical, the IT & telecom sector holds the largest application gateway market share of the market as it is helping them with network and cyber security capabilities like safeguarding their applications from common vulnerabilities like SQL injection and cross-site scripting, effective management of cloud services, centralized SSL certificate management, and others.

However, the retail & e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to an immediate shift in consumer preference toward digital shopping.

Region-wise, the application gateway market was dominated by North America in 2020 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of data breaches and cyber-attacks. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the adoption of work from the home policy by the majority of the companies.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises are allowing employees to work from home with their own devices, such as laptops and smartphones to access company data as well as also provide company-specific web and mobile-based applications for usage. These external devices work on a network of the employees, creating a huge cluster of networks, thus, application gateways helped in making better routing decisions.

In addition, with the risk of these devices or applications being hacked, and enterprise data are being leaked and misused. Therefore, there is an increase in the adoption of application gateway to provide higher secure endpoint protection for connected devices as well as applications for managing web traffic. Furthermore, enterprises are able to protect their companies from cyber-attack with prior implementation of application security, which is positively impacting the growth of the application gateway industry.

