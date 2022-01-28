Novel Way Of Finding Neighbourhood Distributors – Indian Company Introduces Tech Solution
Indian start-up has developed a novel way of locating neighborhood resellers using latitude/longitude of PIN/ZIP code and a complicated algorithm.NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Start-Ups and small businesses introduce many innovative products each year but most of them fail to find consumers or get acquired by larger companies. Success in market is extremely important for survival of any new product, no matter how good the product is. A successful entrepreneur starts building sales and distribution channels right from the beginning as market development is as important as product development. Distributors, dealers, agents, wholesalers and such intermediaries play an important role in successful market entry of the product. First step in building distribution channel is to look for distributors in surrounding areas. New entrepreneurs usually approach local resellers directly, explain one-to-one USP of product, negotiate price and other terms, conditions and even give samples for test marketing. This is an extremely valuable exercise as success in persuading resellers to accept the new product not only opens up market but also helps entrepreneurs get market feedback, so valuable in product development during initial days. Net profit rises when local distributors and resellers start selling – as overheads remain low with delivery cost in local area being negligible. Higher sales in local area fuels investment for larger distribution channel. With extra cash to invest – entrepreneurs begin to look for larger markets.
Finding distributors in India is a formidable task. Distribution market in India is highly unorganized and fragmented. There’s no reliable published directory of channel partners. Companies in India have been following a bottom-up approach by visiting retailers to find its stockist, from stockist to distributor, then to super stockist etc. This is a tedious, time-consuming and expensive task – very few small businesses can afford to spend so much on channel building. As a result, only large corporate in India has nationwide network of distributors, dealers, stockists etc. Online b2b distribution platforms have made the job easier by offering details of verified channel partners – state-by-state, district-by-district or city-by-city. Using such platforms – one can easily make of list of channel partners in target markets.
However, often a start-up entrepreneur may want to find all distributors in the surrounding area – irrespective of state, district or city. A very good example is Delhi where Greater Delhi or National Capital Region spreads over 3 states – Delhi, Haryana And UP. In such cases, the entrepreneur may want to find all distributors around him/her in a circle of radius say 10 Km or 50 Km. The circle may spread over states, districts etc.
PIN or Postal Index Number is a system used by the Indian postal service to number every post office. It's the same as ZIP number in US. Ace InfoBanc Pvt Ltd is an Indian start-up working on improving b2b sales channels of small businesses through its online platform Vanik.com. The start-up has introduced a technology-enabled PIN code-based search of surrounding areas. This is a simple search where the searcher provides his/her PIN code and distance in Km – for searching in a circle of radius x Km around him/her. The search result displays list of channel partners within that circle cutting across states or districts. The searcher then contacts channel partners of his/ her choice and starts communicating.
With a simple-looking user interface - the search engine uses Latitude/Longitude and complicated algorithm to arrive at results. The search is incredibly fast and allows searchers to focus on select areas for detailed results. Interested readers may try it free here – Locate Channel Partners In Your Surrounding Areas
PIN code-based search of surrounding areas is an invaluable tool for businesses looking to start distribution or strengthening the local networks. The start-up offers many other facilities like guidance, mentoring / hand-holding by experienced distribution trade professionals for successful negotiation. Ace InfoBanc Pvt Ltd has been helping Indian small businesses to build b2b sales channels for the last 10 years and has helped scores of start-ups and small businesses. There are many success stories – described at their site.
