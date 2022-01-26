Submit Release
News Search

There were 688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,528 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Breyer Retirement Reports 

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement on reports that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will step down later this year:

“A San Francisco native and Stanford graduate, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has brought core California values to our nation’s highest court throughout his distinguished tenure, shaping impactful decisions to strengthen our democracy and change lives for the better.

“His critical contributions over nearly three decades serving on the court include landmark opinions upholding reproductive rights, safeguarding access under the Affordable Care Act and expounding on the need for greater control of tobacco products to protect public health.

“A hallmark of his legacy, Justice Breyer’s powerful critiques of the flawed and discriminatory death penalty system have bolstered California’s reforms and helped build nationwide momentum for a more just criminal justice system.

“California and the nation owe Justice Breyer a deep debt of gratitude for his tireless work to defend our highest constitutional values. At this pivotal moment, it’s imperative that the next Supreme Cout justice continue his work to create a brighter future for all.”

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Breyer Retirement Reports 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.