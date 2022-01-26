Governor Newsom Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Breyer Retirement Reports 

Published: Jan 26, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement on reports that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will step down later this year:

“A San Francisco native and Stanford graduate, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has brought core California values to our nation’s highest court throughout his distinguished tenure, shaping impactful decisions to strengthen our democracy and change lives for the better.

“His critical contributions over nearly three decades serving on the court include landmark opinions upholding reproductive rights, safeguarding access under the Affordable Care Act and expounding on the need for greater control of tobacco products to protect public health.

“A hallmark of his legacy, Justice Breyer’s powerful critiques of the flawed and discriminatory death penalty system have bolstered California’s reforms and helped build nationwide momentum for a more just criminal justice system.

“California and the nation owe Justice Breyer a deep debt of gratitude for his tireless work to defend our highest constitutional values. At this pivotal moment, it’s imperative that the next Supreme Cout justice continue his work to create a brighter future for all.”

###