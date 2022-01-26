(Subscription required) Being a trial court judge with an anxiety disorder requires coping skills that don’t come naturally. When you add pandemic stress to the job, anxiety management’s importance increases dramatically. But having a diagnosed mental illness does not disqualify from getting the job done.
You just read:
Opinion: Trial court judges suffer from mental illness, too
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.