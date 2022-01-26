Submit Release
Opinion: Trial court judges suffer from mental illness, too

(Subscription required) Being a trial court judge with an anxiety disorder requires coping skills that don’t come naturally. When you add pandemic stress to the job, anxiety management’s importance increases dramatically. But having a diagnosed mental illness does not disqualify from getting the job done.

