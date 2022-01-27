South Fork Natural History Museum (SOFO) Donates Memberships to Children from Long Island’s Underserved Communities
Underserved Children on Long Island Get Access to Learning That Will Last a Lifetime
By uniting with underserved communities, we tap into a broader range of perspectives and creativity to make this world a better place.”BRIDGEHAMPTON, NEW YORK, USA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Fork Natural History Museum (SOFO) has donated twenty family memberships to children from underserved communities, creating a unique opportunity for learning that will last a lifetime. The recipients of this generous gift, made possible by an anonymous donor, are part of the Children's Museum of the East End (CMEE) "Ciencia" Program.
— Frank Quevedo, SOFO's Executive Director
The family memberships include free admission to museum exhibits plus free or discounted admission to all weekly nature walks, talks, and programs for the child and their siblings, parents, and grandparents. It essentially opens the museum's door for these children and their families who may not otherwise be able to afford to engage and learn all year long.
"Our programs strive to bring children from all backgrounds and communities together. By uniting with underserved communities, we tap into a broader range of perspectives and creativity to make this world a better place," said Frank Quevedo, SOFO's Executive Director.
The donated family memberships were distributed to children attending the ongoing SOFO program Make Your Own Nature Book—Imagination, Storytelling, and Artwork. The workshops, in which children explore nature through creative writing and art, are led by Sag Harbor-based children's book author Ingrid Simunic, visual artist Andrea Vrabelova, and Leah Oppenheimer, CMEE's Director of Community Outreach.
"I am so impressed by what these children create in our workshops. It reinforces the need for kids to be given every opportunity to learn, create and explore," said Ms. Simunic, who has authored four books in the "Elliot's Adventures" series. "Together, we are inspiring the next generation to build a more sustainable future by protecting our planet today!"
Ms. Oppenheimer added, "Students from CMEE's "Ciencia" program are huge fans of natural history, and these scholarships will assure that children and their parents are supported in their exploration of our beautiful countryside and beaches. Parents have told me how nature is something they all can observe and discuss and how much more their families see now than before the class. Learning how to look is all it takes."
SOFO and Ingrid Simunic will continue to engage and partner with local organizations like CMEE to reach and inspire more children with the highly successful nature storytelling and art workshop. If you are interested in partnership or attending a workshop, please contact Ingrid Simunic at info@dscvrinc.com or Carol Crasson at ccrasson@sofo.org.
About SOFO
The South Fork Natural History Museum (SOFO) & Nature Center is the only state-of-the-art natural history museum on the South Fork of Long Island. It is located at 377 Bridgehampton Sag Harbor Turnpike, PO Box 455, Bridgehampton NY 11932, and is open seven days a week from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. For more information, call (631) 537-9735 or visit www.sofo.org.
About CMEE
The Children's Museum East End (CMEE) is a not-for-profit institution whose mission is to enhance family and children's learning through playful and rich experiences. Among our many programs is a multi-faceted program for Spanish-speaking immigrants, with a special focus on science and the arts. We encourage Latinx families to learn in family groups to promote parental understanding of critical thinking in public schools. Our programs have been in operation for over a decade. Ciencia and related programs are funded by foundations and private donors. For more information, call (631) 537-8250 or visit www.cmee.org.
About Ingrid Simunic
Simunic is an award-winning communications strategist and a published Ph.D. passionate about storytelling, ecological conservation, and inspiring children. Her children's books, "Elliot and the Osprey Nest," Elliot and the Raccoons' Wild Party," "Elliot and the Whale Tale," and "Elliot and the Hungry Seagulls" are available on Amazon, Apple, and more than 39,000 bookstores that use IngramSpark. For more information, visit www.elliotsadventures.com.
