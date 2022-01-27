Submit Release
Bethlehem Pike Restricted Next Week for Pipe Repair in Springfield Township, Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Bethlehem Pike between Brookside Road and Meadowbrook Lane in Springfield Township, Montgomery County, beginning Monday, January 31, for pipe repair operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closures will remain in place until early March.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

