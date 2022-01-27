Attorney General Ken Paxton is hosting a border summit for 12 state attorneys general in McAllen, Edinburg, Weslaco, and Rio Grande City on Thursday, January 27 and Friday, January 28. Paxton invited his fellow attorneys general to witness first-hand accounts of the massive influx of illegal aliens, which affects not only Texas, but the entire country. The attorneys general are meeting with top officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Border Patrol (BP), and U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) for briefings, a border wall tour, and a boat tour on the Rio Grande River.

Nearly 2 million illegal aliens are reported to have flooded the United States over the past year through the southwest border. Attorney General Paxton has been at the forefront of the fight to stop the Biden Administration’s border crisis and has aggressively defended Texans’ safety through dozens of lawsuits.

“Biden’s disastrous immigration policies have wreaked havoc on our communities and placed a massive burden on our state and nation,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I want to thank our local, state, and federal law enforcement officials, as well as my fellow attorneys general, for making this issue a top priority. Because of the scale of this crisis, the effects of unprecedented levels of illegal immigration are felt by all states. Violence, drugs, human trafficking, and unsustainable costs on our communities follow in the wake of wave upon wave of illegal immigration. My colleagues and I are meeting to discuss what else we can do to stop it.”

The attorneys general attending Paxton’s border summit are from the following states: Arkansas, Alaska, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah, and West Virginia.