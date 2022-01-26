Critical Measures Raising Teacher Pay and Contributions to Teacher Retirement Fund Pass Senate Education Committee

For Immediate Release:

January 26, 2022

SANTA FE — Today, the Senate Education Committee unanimously passed Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 36, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D – Albuquerque). If passed, SB1 will raise the minimum salary for licensed teachers by an average of 20% as well as boost minimum salaries for principals, assistant principals, and school counselors. SB36 increases employer contributions by 2 percent in FY23 and 1 percent in FY24 for a total increase of 3 percent.

“New Mexico is in a crisis when it comes to attracting teachers to our classrooms, then convincing them to stay invested in our communities. In the past year alone, teacher vacancies have nearly doubled as a growing number of educators retire from the classroom,” said Senator Mimi Stewart. “New Mexico’s teachers have been underpaid for decades. These bills not only directly address the issue of teacher pay, but reaffirms the state’s commitment to those inspiring our next generation of leaders.”

“We need to be clear that New Mexico’s public schools aren’t failing society, but rather we as a society are failing our public schools,” said Senator and Senate Education Committee Chair Bill Soules (D – Las Cruces). “The bills we passed through committee today are just a few of the many measures my colleagues and I will be hearing to address social determinants that impact our students every day.”

If SB1 is enacted into law, the new minimum teacher salaries will be adjusted as follows:

• From $41 to $50 thousand for level 1 teachers;

• From $50 to $60 thousand for level 2 teachers;

• From $60 to $70 thousand for level 3 teachers and counselors.

Both SB1 and SB36 are now under consideration by the Senate Finance Committee.

