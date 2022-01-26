Submit Release
News Search

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,521 in the last 365 days.

Critical Measures Raising Teacher Pay and Contributions to Teacher Retirement Fund Pass Senate Education Committee

For Immediate Release:

Contact: Chris Nordstrum (415) 601-1992 Chris.Nordstrum@nmlegis.gov

January 26, 2022

SANTA FE — Today, the Senate Education Committee unanimously passed Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 36, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D – Albuquerque). If passed, SB1 will raise the minimum salary for licensed teachers by an average of 20% as well as boost minimum salaries for principals, assistant principals, and school counselors. SB36 increases employer contributions by 2 percent in FY23 and 1 percent in FY24 for a total increase of 3 percent.

“New Mexico is in a crisis when it comes to attracting teachers to our classrooms, then convincing them to stay invested in our communities. In the past year alone, teacher vacancies have nearly doubled as a growing number of educators retire from the classroom,” said Senator Mimi Stewart. “New Mexico’s teachers have been underpaid for decades. These bills not only directly address the issue of teacher pay, but reaffirms the state’s commitment to those inspiring our next generation of leaders.”

“We need to be clear that New Mexico’s public schools aren’t failing society, but rather we as a society are failing our public schools,” said Senator and Senate Education Committee Chair Bill Soules (D – Las Cruces). “The bills we passed through committee today are just a few of the many measures my colleagues and I will be hearing to address social determinants that impact our students every day.”

If SB1 is enacted into law, the new minimum teacher salaries will be adjusted as follows:

•           From $41 to $50 thousand for level 1 teachers;

•           From $50 to $60 thousand for level 2 teachers;

•           From $60 to $70 thousand for level 3 teachers and counselors.

Both SB1 and SB36 are now under consideration by the Senate Finance Committee.

###

You just read:

Critical Measures Raising Teacher Pay and Contributions to Teacher Retirement Fund Pass Senate Education Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.