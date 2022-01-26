Pangilinan: Mababang scores ng estudyante, salamin ng 'poor school climate' sa Pilipinas

SENATOR Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan blames "poor school climate" for the low scores of Filipino students in the recent assessments spearheaded by the World Bank.

In his sponsorship for the Senate Bill 2485 Tuesday evening, the lawmaker cited the report which showed that Filipino students scored poorly in the global math and science assessment exams.

"Ang kabataang estudyante ay nakakuha ng low scores sa pinakahuling global math and science assessment exams. Ang mababang scores ay salamin ng 'poor school climate' sa ating bansa," Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan also cited a separate World Bank report, saying that the distance learning further exacerbated the so-called "learning poverty" among Filipino students.

"There is a crisis in education which started pre-Covid, but will have been made worse by the pandemic. Listed among the report's key findings was that more than 80 percent of children do not know what they should know in school," he added.

In order to bridge these gaps in education, Pangilinan said there should be a separate agency attached to the Commission on Education that will evaluate and provide solutions to the current problem faced by Filipino students.

This is where SB 2485 comes in, according to Pangilinan.

"Bilang isa sa co-sponsor ng Senate Bill 2485... sana ay mapag-aralang mabuti ng proposed Educational Commission II ang pangkalakhang umiiral na kondisyon at mga problema," said Pangilinan, noting the urgency of addressing the problem head-on.

"Hindi ko maisip kung ano ang kinabukasan ng bansang Pilipinas at kabataang estudyante kung bibiguin natin sila, kung hindi tayo makakahanap ng solusyon sa mga problemang ito," he said.

"Umaasa tayo na [ang EDCOM II] ang magiging hakbang patungo sa pag-resolba sa malawakang problema at krisis sa sistema ng edukasyon sa ating bansa," he added.

Panglinan also mentioned the need to address hunger and malnutrition as these also contribute to the learning deficiency of most students. At least 95 Filipinos die daily because of hunger and malnutrition, the lawmaker said.

"Silent killer" ang gutom at malnutrisyon. Hindi natin ito nababasa o naririnig sa mga reports ng mass media at posts sa social media. Isa itong karumal-dumal na pangyayaring araw-araw. Hindi ito dapat nangyayari sa isang bansa katulad ng Pilipinas," Pangilinan added.

### Link to video of Sen. Pangilinan's co-sponsorship speech https://youtu.be/-72_P4VgsPI?t=11063