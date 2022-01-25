Participation in the first Summit of Heads of State in the "Central Asia – China" format

TAJIKISTAN, January 25 - On January 25, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took part and spoke at the first Summit of Heads of State in the "Central Asia - China" format, which took place in the form of a videoconference.

The Summit was held under the leadership of the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

The Summit was timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries of Central Asia and China.

The Summit participants exchanged views on the current state of cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and China and the prospects for their further development within the framework of the "Central Asia - China" format.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon during his speech praised the results achieved over the past three decades in the development of relations between Tajikistan and China and their enhancement to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

At the same time, the Head of State attributed the formation of an appropriate legal framework, continuous political dialogue in the spirit of mutual trust, high performance in trade, economic and investment cooperation, in particular, the implementation of large infrastructure projects, to the significant results of this period.

The Leader of the Nation stressed the interest of Tajikistan in continuing the constructive political dialogue between the two countries at the highest level and enriching with practical measures the content of various aspects of the strategic partnership of the parties, both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

In this regard, trade, economic and investment spheres were indicated as priority areas, especially in the sectors of industry, energy, including "green energy" as a key base for the "green economy", transport and ensuring unhindered cargo transportation, agriculture, as well as digital economy.

In his speech, the Leader of the Nation defined the development of collaborative relationships in the mentioned sectors in the “Central Asia-China” format, in particular, the adoption of additional measures in order to expand mutual trade and increase the volume of trade, as well as the provision of appropriate conditions for actively attracting investments for the implementation of mutually beneficial regional economic projects, including within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative, as areas that meet the interests of the parties.

Active cooperation of the parties in the field of climate change and elimination of the negative impact of its consequences on the economies of the countries of the region was recognized as important.

The importance of concerted action in the field of health, especially in the context of pandemic, was emphasized in order to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in the prevention and control of infectious diseases, including within the framework of the World Health Organization.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current international and regional situation.

In this context, the President of Tajikistan, taking into account the difficult international and regional situation, as well as the presence of common threats and challenges, stressed the need to expand cooperation in the field of security.

Measures to counter terrorism, extremism and separatism, as well as transnational organized crime and drug trafficking were named among the priority tasks.

In this regard, the participants' attention was drawn to the difficult situation in Afghanistan.

The interest of Tajikistan in establishing peace and stability in this country was again emphasized, the call of the United Nations to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan was supported.

At the end of his speech, the Leader of the Nation noted that Tajikistan attaches great importance to the continuation of interaction among the countries of the region in a multilateral format, especially within the framework of the UN, SCO, CICA and other international and regional organizations.

In this context, the importance of further development of cooperation between the countries of the region in the "Central Asia - China" format was emphasized.

As a result of the Summit, the heads of state approved the Joint Statement between the countries of Central Asia and China and gave instructions to the ministers of foreign affairs regarding the further implementation of the proposals and undertakings discussed at the Summit.