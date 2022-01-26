PHILIPPINES, January 26 - Press Release January 26, 2022 Villanueva pushes UP-DND accord into law The Senate is set to institutionalize the agreement between the University of the Philippines (UP) and the Department of National Defense (DND), one year after the DND unilaterally abrogated the accord. Sen. Joel Villanueva, chair of the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, sponsored the committee report on Senate Bill No. 2491 on Tuesday to integrate the agreement into the state university's charter. The senator said that it is the Senate's "duty to protect academic freedom and keep it alive". "This is not a "Do Not Enter" sign that will bar law enforcement agencies from entering the campus. It is not meant to obstruct justice or deter the solution or prevention of crime. It only lays down the guidelines on the conduct of operations by law enforcement agencies - highlighting the necessity for prior notification and coordination by law enforcement agencies with university officials," Villanueva said in his sponsorship speech. The proposed measure amends Republic Act No. 9500, the UP Charter, to include a provision that would prevent the military, police and other law enforcement agencies from entering the premises of UP campuses nationwide "except in cases of hot pursuit and similar occasions of emergency," or as determined by university officials as indispensably necessary in the maintenance of security, peace, and order, as specified under the bill. The measure also requires law enforcement agencies to coordinate with university officials in the service of warrants, and in the conduct of arrests, detentions, and custodial investigations. Likewise, law enforcement agencies will also be barred from interfering with peaceful protest actions within UP campus premises, as well as those held outside campuses led by recognized student organizations, provided that a prior notification have been made by such group. "Academic excellence can only be achieved in a peaceful and secure environment, and we cannot do that when our premiere state university is subject to pressure under police and military presence," Villanueva said. Senate Bill No. 2491, also authored by Villanueva, institutionalizes the 1989 UP-DND accord which was established after a staff member of the Philippine Collegian, the official student publication of the State University, was abducted, tortured, and coerced to own up to the killing of a US military officer. Villanueva was joined by Senators Grace Poe, Nancy Binay, Sonny Angara, Risa Hontiveros, Migz Zubiri, Kiko Pangilinan, Leila de Lima, and Ping Lacson as authors of the bill. ____________________________________________________ UP-DND Accord, isabatas: Villanueva Nakatakda sa Senado ang institusyonalisasyon ang kasunduan sa pagitan ng Unibersidad ng Pilipinas at ng Department of National Defense (DND), isang taon pagkatapos ibasura ng DND ang naturang kasunduan. Nagsponsor noong Martes si Sen. Joel Villanueva, chair ng Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, ng Senate Bill No. 2491 para ipasok ang UP-DND Accord sa charter ng unibersidad. Ayon kay Villanueva, tungkulin ng Senado na protektahan ang kalayaan pang-akademiko o academic freedom sa bansa, at panatilihin itong buhay. "Hindi po ito "Do Not Enter" na hinaharangan ang ating law enforcement agencies sa pagpasok sa mga campus. Hindi natin nais harangin nito ang pagpapatupad ng hustisya o pagsugpo ng krimen. Naglalatag lamang ito ng mga panuntunan sa koordinasyon ng mga law enforcement agency ng kanilang operasyon sa opisyales ng unibersidad," sabi ni Villanueva. Inaamyendahan ng panukalang batas ang Republic Act No. 9500, o ang UP Charter, para dagdagan ng probisyon na nagbabawal sa militar at polisya na manghimasok sa mga UP campus maliban sa "cases of hot pursuit and similar occasions of emergency," o depende sa pasya ng mga opisyales ng unibersidad para sa pagpapanatili ng seguridad at peace and order. Inaatasan din ng panukalang batas na magkoordina ang law enforcement agencies sa mga opisyales ng unibersidad sa paghatid ng warrant, pag-aresto, pagpapakulong, at mga imbestigasyon. Binabawalan din nito ang paghadlang ng law enforcement agencies sa mga mapayapang protesta sa loob ng unibersidad, maging iyong ginaganap sa labas ng campus na pinapangunahan ng mga student organization ng UP. "Makakamtan lang natin ang academic excellence sa isang mapayapang kaligiran. Hindi natin ito makakamtan kung ang ating pangunahing state university ay nagigipit sa presensya ng militar at kapulisan," sabi ni Villanueva. Pinapagtibay ng Senate Bill No. 2491, na akda rin ni Villanueva, ang 1989 UP-DND Accord na natatag pagkatapos dakpin, itortyur at pwersahang pinaamin sa pagpaslang sa isang US military officer ang isang tauhan ng Philippine Collegian, ang opisyal na pahayagan ng UP. Kasama ni Villanueva ang kanyang mga kapwa senador na sina Grace Poe, Nancy Binay, Sonny Angara, Risa Hontiveros, Migz Zubiri, Kiko Pangilinan, Leila de Lima, at Ping Lacson bilang may-akda ng panukalang batas.