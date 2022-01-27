VEERUM identified for CRIN funding in Digital Oil and Gas Technology Competition
VEERUM recognized by CRIN for Environmental, Safety, and Productivity Improvements in Digital Oil and Gas Technology CompetitionCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VEERUM, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, today announced it has been awarded funding for its “Digital Twinning Legacy Facilities project” from the Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN). CRIN is a pan-Canadian network focused on ensuring Canada’s hydrocarbon resources are sustainably developed and integrated into the global energy systems. VEERUM is thrilled to have Imperial Oil, AltaML, and ReVisionz as partners in this exciting initiative to accelerate the transition to sustainable and efficient energy solutions.
VEERUM is a leader in delivering innovative solutions to tackle many issues in the oil and gas industry, from optimizing site productivity while reducing wasted materials, to breaking down data silos and lowering costs. VEERUM supports a sustainable future by reducing the need for site visits, enabling remote monitoring of GHG emissions in real time, and improving the quality of life for workers in the oil and gas industry.
“I’m proud to be a part of VEERUM and supporting the transition to sustainable energy in Canada and around the world,” said Noor Amjad, VEERUM Product Manager.
Currently, critical asset data is siloed and disintegrated across organizations. Frequent site visits are required to confirm and communicate existing site conditions. These site visits increase exposure to on-site risks, decrease productivity due to long travel times, and contribute to carbon emissions. As a solution, VEERUM allows asset stakeholders to be on site without going to site. VEERUM’s application brings together data from multiple sources and visualizes it in the context of a 3D viewer. Now, users can remotely collaborate on the latest information from anywhere in the world with just an internet connection, enabling improved project communication, total site visibility, and data-driven decision making.
“This is further recognition that VEERUM provides a solution that directly meets our client's needs,” said David Lod, CEO of VEERUM. “We are delivering on all four of CRIN's digital initiatives: environmental monitoring, operational excellence and efficiency, capital project execution, and health and safety. Imperial Oil sees the positive impact that advancing our AI solution will bring in the future of operations and maintenance.”
Projects recommended for CRIN funding were selected from a field of over 30 eligible applicants in the Digital Oil and Gas Technology Competition. Projects in the Digital competition leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics or extremely large data sets and analytics tools to aid in the detection and monitoring of oil and gas industry emissions, and to improve the health and safety of workers and wildlife.
The recognition from CRIN supports VEERUM’s investment in AI/ML development, which will further accelerate the industry's digital transformation journey. “We are lucky to have supportive clients like Imperial Oil who help drive our product roadmap and collaborate with us to build a solution that drives quick time to value in the industry,” said Noor. “VEERUM is thankful to be on this journey with CRIN and we look forward to contributing to the success of its projects.”
To learn more about VEERUM’s Digital Twinning for Legacy Facilities project, VEERUM project profile and video link on the acceleratingcleanenergy.com site: https://acceleratingcleanenergy.com/projects/digital-twinning-legacy-facilities-unified-data-for-environmental-safety-and-productivity-improvements/
Imperial Oil: https://www.imperialoil.ca/en-CA
AltaML: https://www.altaml.com/
ReVisionz: https://revisionz.com/
About VEERUM
VEERUM allows you to be on site without going to site. VEERUM provides the primary visualization and analytics application to combine all CAD, geospatial, document management, IoT, and operational systems. Clients can now elevate all their siloed and valuable data into an easy-to-use cloud-based application. Our clients are accelerating the transition to digital asset ownership, effectively building and maintaining the world's critical infrastructure. Go live in 48 hours with VEERUM. For additional information: veerum.com.
Emily Wallace
VEERUM
emily.wallace@veerum.com