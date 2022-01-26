Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of A Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in the 1400 block of A Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:30 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it in the direction of the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and the suspect’s handgun was recovered.

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.