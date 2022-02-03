"Did I Say Thousand Island?" Restaurant Movie 15 Years Old and Going Strong is Prime for Timeless Remake

DVD Cover New pens

"Did I Say Thousand Island?" free pen promotion to spread news of the fun movie, to grab attention of the right people who can use it to help.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “That’s MY pen.”“We all do it several times a week. We take pens. We give them back. Servers in restaurants I mean,” states Patti DiVita the creator of the restaurant movie that premiered in Colorado 15 years ago last month. "It’s been seen in every country and territory on the planet and people are still watching it, which is great, but I'm giving out new promotional pens to spread the word so even more people can enjoy it.""We need help getting people to want to work in the restaurant industry again, and 'Did I Say Thousand Island?' is the movie showing how great it is." says DiVita.The restaurant industry is struggling to build itself back after the devastation caused by the pandemic. Whether you work in the industry or not, closed restaurants, cafes and bars affected everyone because not only do we go out to eat; we need the personal connections in our communities that restaurants provide. Slowly we're returning, but businesses that were able to survive aren't having an easy time getting staff.Waitersworld Paul Paz, the founder of WaitersWorld is well aware. He was recently invited to The Fairmont Chateau Whistler in British Columbia, Canada as the keynote speaker. Closings due to Covid did damage that needed addressing and Paz went to help. "The Fairmont kept staff on during the pandemic and was respectful of their desire to stay despite cutbacks. Resuming business, they wanted to refresh the sense of hospitality and regain the same culture they enjoyed before the pandemic, by bringing in their seasoned veterans to demonstrate to new staff (many who'd never been in the industry) what successful hospitality is." DiVita spoke with Paz and they both agreed that successful hospitality doesn't have to do only with the great income that's possible, but also the people you are surrounded by and the general lifestyle of freedom and flexibility.Respect"But none of those were the key reason why I made the movie." DiVita states. "It was about respect for those in the industry. I was tired of being put down and belittled because I was "just" a waitress. 'When are you going to get a REAL job?' or, 'when are you going to DO something with your life?'. Questions those of us who spend time working in restaurants have heard."“What would happen if all the waiters and waitresses didn’t go to work one day?” That question is in the movie that was written 17 years ago. Little did DiVita know that it was going to happen with Covid. We all felt it.Her passion is the restaurant industry and the intention was to help change the attitude towards those in it. The research she did before shooting the movie suggests that most front of the house staff liked or loved their jobs, and the one thing they would say to the public had nothing to do with money. It had everything to do with respect, treatment and attitude. One response to the USA Today article called DiVita “a humanitarian”. “That actually made it worth it to me again. Previously I had received some very encouraging emails referring to how, for example, a scientist parent’s attitude toward his daughter (who wanted to own a bakery despite having her science degree) changed after seeing the movie. I was overjoyed.”Now she is again being pushed towards getting the movie remade. DiVita moved to Vancouver to work in commercials to try to make contacts for a remake. “I couldn’t believe how many people it took to make a 30 second or 1 minute commercial. This really made the movie seem like a miracle to me. Sure there were many wonderful people helping (when they could) while being in the movie, but if you define the crew by who was there every day, in all aspects of production, it was made by a crew of one. Next to impossible really, but I believe in my heart that God provided everything. I can hear people shaking their heads, but that’s the truth.”DiVita seems to have hit upon something: reflected by the movie’s popularity. "It's what I wanted from the beginning," she says. "I never wanted to make a movie or get into the movie scene, but I wanted to get a message out. Apparently this idea that suddenly popped into my mind worked. It's a success and has been on the cover of USA Today, and NPR in the States, and in the right hands it could be more successful and even be easily turned into a musical." Links to these, other articles and exposure, information about a remake and how it can be used to help can be found at https://www.didisaythousandisland.com where you can watch the movie for free.

