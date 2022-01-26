MGTO actively prepares for the 2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger Chinese New Year festivities are arranged in compliance with pandemic prevention measures

MACAU, January 26 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will present the mega celebration event — “2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger” at the central and northern districts on the 3rd day (3 February) and 12th day (12 February) of Lunar New Year respectively to celebrate the Spring Festival with residents and visitors under strict compliance with the pandemic prevention measures.

14 floats and 22 performance teams convey New Year wishes

At 8 p.m. on the third night (3 February) of Lunar New Year, 14 floats will join 22 Mainland and local performance teams to set off from Sai Van Lake Square, march along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen on Macao Peninsula until the destination at Macao Science Center. Spectator stands and performance zones are set up at Sai Van Lake Square, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, the front square of Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre and the roundabout in front of Macao Science Center.

There will be another float parade on the 12th day (12 February) of Lunar New Year. At 8 p.m., the floats will set off from Rua Norte do Patane and pass through Av. do Conselheiro Borja, Estrada do Arco, Estrada da Areia Preta, Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Rua Quatro do Bairro da Areia Preta, Avenida da Longevidade, Rua do Mercado de Iao Hon until the destination at Iao Hon Market Garden. Stage performances will take place at Iao Hon Market Garden from 8:15 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. to welcome the floats joyfully.

Under the theme of “Turning the Fortune by the mighty Tiger”, the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger will revolve around a story of the Tiger General’s victory over a winged (epidemic) beast. A multimedia dance drama under the same theme will be presented to weave the dazzling floats and wonderful performances by various teams into a much-anticipated extravaganza.

Earlier admission is advised in accord with pandemic prevention

A range of pandemic prevention measures will be adopted for the “2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger”. Upon admission to designated areas, audiences are required to present their valid Macao Health Code in green color, scan the venue code, undergo temperature checks and maintain social distance, in addition to wearing masks throughout the time on site. Audiences are advised to arrive in advance to minimize crowding in queues at entrances.

Spectator stands will be divided into zones for management purpose. Venue code will be posted at each zone for spectators to scan through their mobile app of Macao Health Code for itinerary record. Staffers will be stationed to assist individuals with reserve scan for record when they are unable to scan the venue code.

Limited capacity will be set for each spectator stand. One seat will remain vacant between every two available seats for social distancing. In addition, entrances and exits are set up at the designated event areas with implementation of crowd management measures. According to the actual situation on site, audiences can line up for admission into spectator stands. If the size of crowd within one space reaches the maximum, spectators are required to enter or leave in order, following the instructions of staffers on site. A small number of barrier-free vantage points will be set up at spectator stands for people with special needs. MGTO is closely monitoring the pandemic situation and will rigorously comply with Health Bureau’s pertinent guidelines to make prompt arrangements in accord.

All performers and staffers who participate in this event will fulfill the requirements of the “Prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia – Advice on the Management of Collective Festive Events, and Recreational and Sports Activities” issued by Health Bureau, i.e. having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or taken a nucleic acid test for COVID-19.

Please visit https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2022 or follow MGTO's WeChat ID “MGTOweixin” for the event program.