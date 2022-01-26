From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at approximately 7:11 a.m. the Maine State Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 1 in Edmunds Township near the intersection of Tide Mills Road. The driver and lone occupant of a 2006 Silver Buick Lucerne was traveling southbound on Route 1 when he lost control of his vehicle, skidded across the roadway and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the Buick was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The second vehicle, a 2010 Blue Toyota Prius was carrying two occupants. The driver and an eleven-year-old passenger in the back seat. The child sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Prius was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The area of Route 1 and Tide Mills Road was shut down for several hours. The road has since reopened.

Downeast Ambulance Service and the Whiting Fire Department assisted with the crash along with many Washington County citizens who stopped to help.

In an effort to be sensitive to all parties involved we are not releasing the names of the drivers or the deceased until the crash report is completed.