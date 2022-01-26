2022-01-26 14:16:03.113 $2 Million Lottery Winner 'At a Loss for Words'

2022-01-26 14:16:03.113

While on his way to run errands, a Missouri Lottery player stopped by Murphy Oil, 102W. Polk St. in Warsaw, to grab a snack and purchase a “$2,000,000 Extreme Cash” Scratchers ticket.

“I had actually purchased one that morning and won $100,” he explained. “So, I used some of the winnings to buy another $20 ticket.”

After scratching off the ticket with his wife in their car, the couple quickly realized they had found one of the game’s top prizes of $2 million.

“I don’t know how else to explain it, I was at a loss for words!” he added. “It was so special.”

The player, who was already interested in starting a business, said he plans to use part of the money from his win to turn his dream into a reality.

“I’m going to invest this money into a business and turn it into more money,” he said.

In FY21, players in Benton County won more than $3.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $362,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $525,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

