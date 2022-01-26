Submit Release
News Search

There were 709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,474 in the last 365 days.

2022-01-26 14:16:03.113 $2 Million Lottery Winner 'At a Loss for Words'

2022-01-26 14:16:03.113

Story Photo

While on his way to run errands, a Missouri Lottery player stopped by Murphy Oil, 102W. Polk St. in Warsaw, to grab a snack and purchase a “$2,000,000 Extreme Cash” Scratchers ticket.

“I had actually purchased one that morning and won $100,” he explained. “So, I used some of the winnings to buy another $20 ticket.”

After scratching off the ticket with his wife in their car, the couple quickly realized they had found one of the game’s top prizes of $2 million. 

 “I don’t know how else to explain it, I was at a loss for words!” he added. “It was so special.” 

The player, who was already interested in starting a business, said he plans to use part of the money from his win to turn his dream into a reality.

“I’m going to invest this money into a business and turn it into more money,” he said.

In FY21, players in Benton County won more than $3.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $362,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $525,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

You just read:

2022-01-26 14:16:03.113 $2 Million Lottery Winner 'At a Loss for Words'

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.