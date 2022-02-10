The Inspiration Show: A Live 1-1 Instagram Podcast to Inspire Others
The Inspiration Show is a live 1-1 Instagram interview between Alison and her guests, who are people with an extraordinary story that became an inspiration.
The mission of The Inspiration Show is to inspire others through the stories and courageous efforts of those who have inspired me.”ONTARIO , TORONTO, CANADA, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 13-year-old Alison Cohen, the isolation brought on by Covid-19 was a catalyst for starting "The Inspiration Show." The show is a live 1-1 Instagram podcast like an interview between Alison and her guests, who are people with an extraordinary story that became an inspiration.
— Alison Cohen, Creator of the Inspiration Show
The story that has motivated young Alison to start the show is Zach Sobiech. Zach Sobiech was a musician who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. With just a few months left to live, he composed his song Clouds as a goodbye to the world, his family, and his friends. It was Zach's spark that sparked her desire to create the show. A movie was made about Zach's life called Clouds, which is available to watch on Disney+.
The mission of The Inspiration Show is to inspire others through the stories and courageous efforts. Each story has an inspirational message of individual courage and hope; it will leave you feeling more positive about life.
Alison herself is no stranger to hard work and helping others; she is a leader and volunteer for a non-profit organization based out of New York called Bake Back America. In this role, she helps lead their programs called Joggers for juniors, which works with children with special needs. When she is not helping out and studying, she takes dance classes and loves to act.
Alison has already interviewed over 12 guests, including celebrities and TV stars like Val Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars, Lily Moore who is an actress that has starred in Never Have I Ever, Geraldine Leer who is known for her roles on "Mystic Pizza", "Christmas Camp" and One Royal Holiday, Amanda Troya from the 2014 movie adaptation of Annie, and Bart Johnson from High School Musical. Her next show will be on Feb 16th, 2022.
When talking with her guests Alison asks a series of questions, which help the guest to open up about a particular event or a change they made in their life. She also asks for advice or knowledge that people can apply to everyday life.
Alison says, "The mission of The Inspiration Show is to inspire others through the stories and courageous efforts of those who have inspired me."
If you'd like to learn more or be a part of the show, please go to the official Instagram page for more information.
Alison Cohen
Bake Back America
+1 855-278-5468
mailto:alisoncohen27@icloud.com
Visit us on social media:
Other