TAIWAN, January 26 - President Tsai's response to Pope Francis's 2022 World Day of Peace message

President Tsai Ing-wen recently sent a letter to Pope Francis of the Catholic Church in response to his message marking the 55th World Day of Peace.

The following is the full text of the president's letter to the pope:

Your Holiness,

It was with profound admiration that I read your message for the 2022 World Day of Peace, encouraging all humanity to participate in peace-building endeavors and work jointly to pave the road to peace. I wholeheartedly embrace the spirit espoused in the theme of your message on the three essential paths to building lasting peace: dialogue between generations, education, and work.

For heads of democratic countries to lead their people forward, even more important than social dialogue is social awakening. The potential for this awakening is represented by young people, because a nation's future lies in passing on the baton to them. In Taiwan, young people have always played a crucial role in reform. Through dialogue between generations, Taiwan has successfully transformed its authoritarian system into the only democracy in the ethnic Chinese world, winning acclaim as a beacon for Asian democracy. We continue to staunchly uphold and cherish freedom and democracy, strive to be better, and let the world witness the democratic achievements of Taiwan.

In recent years, military aircraft and vessels from the other side of the Taiwan Strait have been increasingly active around the vicinity of Taiwan, not only impacting cross-strait relations but also threating peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Your Holiness incisively observed that "between selfish indifference and violent protest there is always another possible option: that of dialogue." In terms of cross-strait relations, Taiwan will not act rashly, but nor will it bow to pressure. Military action will never be an option for resolving cross-strait differences, which can only be reconciled through dialogue.

Your Holiness called for peace to be advanced through education, pointing out that many countries have steadily increased military expenditure while reducing funding for education. Taiwan has no intention of engaging in an arms race, yet we have been forced to bolster our defense capabilities in response to China's threats and its refusal to renounce the use of military force. Nonetheless, Taiwan has allocated a budget of more than €10 billion for education in 2022, marking a 25 percent increase since 2016. I am firmly committed to ensuring that funding for education is not sidelined or sacrificed.

Furthermore, Your Holiness offered the illuminating insight that a stable work environment is a foundation for peace. In the last two years, the world has been ravaged by COVID-19. Advance preparations by our government and full cooperation from our people have made Taiwan one of the most successful countries in fighting the pandemic. Although some industries have been affected, our government has launched timely relief and revitalization programs. We have also protected the rights and interests of workers by raising the minimum wage for the sixth consecutive year, introducing employment incentive mechanisms, and enacting a law to promote employment of the middle-aged and elderly. Our aim is to create a society where the entire populace can work in peace and live contentedly.

Recently describing democracy as a treasure of civilization, Your Holiness said that democracies must help each other to guard their core values. Indeed, democratic countries need to counter the relentless expansionism and hegemonic ambitions of totalitarian leaders. I too have previously emphasized that in the process of strengthening democracy, Taiwan should be a force for good in the changing international order. I often remind our diplomats to take substantive actions in line with your appeals for peace, freedom, democracy, human rights, and humanitarianism. The logo designed by the Republic of China (Taiwan) Embassy to the Holy See for our charitable and humanitarian endeavors highlights the enduring spirit of a friendly Taiwan in the international arena, echoing the concept of love in your encyclical letter Fratelli Tutti.

The year 2022 marks the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the Holy See. Taiwan will continue to uphold the shared values of democracy and human rights, safeguard freedom of religion, and do its utmost to assist migrants, refugees, the needy, and the helpless around the globe, thereby contributing to world peace.

Please accept, Your Holiness, the assurances of my highest consideration, as well as my best wishes for your good health and the continued growth of the Catholic Church.