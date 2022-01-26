Petition Audit of Lewis and Clark Public School District Received

The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office has received a citizen-requested petition for an audit of the Lewis and Clark Public School District, located in Ward County.

Under North Dakota law, the State Auditor’s Office may be called on to audit or review a political subdivision if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. The Lewis and Clark Public School District petition request had 125 signatures.

“Our office takes all concerns seriously,” stated State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “We are looking forward to working with the staff of the Lewis and Clark Public School District.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration may contact the State Auditor’s Office at ndsao@nd.gov or by calling 701-328-2241.