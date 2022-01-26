Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Carjacking Offense: 5200 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

– Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Carjacking offense that occurred on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in the 5200 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 6:50 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle while the victim was putting air into his vehicle’s tire at the listed location. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/PJELi7XNJkI

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.