ACADEMY OF THE PACIFIC RIM CHARTER PUBLIC SCHOOL & FRIENDS TALK LIVE CELEBRATE STUDENTS AT HONORS ASSEMBLY
To acknowledge and foster students’ academic achievements and social emotional growthBOSTON, MA, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School will hold its Middle School Honors Assembly highlighting APR’s student achievement and holistic growth with special guests Friends Talk Live (FTL). From 10:17AM-11:20AM, in conjunction with honors certificates that will be awarded, students will enjoy an inspiring half hour FTL show highlighting the importance of friendship and self-love through the ambiance of a live talk show. The event both honors students’ academic achievements and social emotional learning. Students will find encouragement to be the best they can be, and be reminded of their inherent self-worth.
Friends Talk Live is designed to raise students’ spirits and confidence, and edify their accomplishments through honest conversations, music, games, gift-aways, and “wild surprises”. It’s a friendship party you don’t want to miss! FTL breathes life into the hearts and minds of the children by highlighting and shouting out their magnificent features and excellent qualities. Samarra and Kianna of FTL teach children how to build a strong, virtuous image that’s rooted and established in love. Some themes that are incorporated into the show and that might be asked of the audience of 5th and 6th graders are: What do you look for in a friend? What do you value about yourself? And what is the power of your words?
APR’s mission is to empower students of all racial and ethnic backgrounds to achieve their full intellectual and social potential. We work every day to provide a space for students to grow their focused minds and big hearts. Our partnership with Friends Talk Live is a natural one because everything they do and we do is to strengthen and grow young people’s holistic well-being. They do this through an exceptionally fun and engaging talk show driven by student participation.
“Ms. Kianna and Ms. Samarra had a magical appearance.” -Nilfravi, 5th Grade
“Friends Talk has made a difference in my life because Very Important Friends (VIFs) are nice to me. When you first go even just once, you will learn more about respect than you do in school. You know that feeling when you go to Friends Talk? It changes your attitude. You learn how to be a better person.” -Ashley, 5th Grade
“At Friends Talk, what makes you who you are is just believe in yourself and you can accomplish anything in the world.” - Kevin, 5th Grade
WHERE: APR, 1 Westinghouse Plaza, Building B, Hyde Park, MA 02136, in the Great Room
WHEN: Thursday, February 10th, 2022 | 10:17AM - 11:20AM
About Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School
The Academy of the Pacific Rim is a nationally recognized, tuition-free, charter public school located in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. In 2022, we are celebrating our 25th Anniversary. Our mission is to empower students of all racial and ethnic backgrounds to achieve their full intellectual and social potential. Our 530 students, grades 5 to 12, have focused minds and big hearts and are regularly working on authentic tasks where they build, process, and apply knowledge to understand and shape both themselves and their world. APR was named one of the U.S. News & World Report’s Top 100 Massachusetts Public High Schools in 2021. The Academy of the Pacific Rim Foundation is a designated 501 (c)(3) organization by the Internal Revenue Service. For more information, follow us on Facebook @aprcharter, Twitter @apr_boston, & Instagram @aprboston, and visit: https://www.pacrim.org/
About Friends Talk Live
Friends Talk Live is an inspirational revolution of love designed to cultivate the minds and hearts of our Very Important Friends (VIF’s) into believing in their internal power of becoming the best version of themselves they are destined to be. Two extraordinary sisters who’ve begun a friendship revolution have set out to share the true meaning of friendship by spreading love into the hearts and minds of their Very Important Friends! We give ourselves to excellence for the sake of others. We commit ourselves to an everlasting impact of raising the youth by influencing their personal development enriched by divine wisdom. We broadcast the nature of righteousness to be a positive demonstration and resource of love inspired by hope and truth. For more information, follow us on Youtube: FriendsTalkLive and Instagram @friendstalklive, and contact us at friendstalklive@gmail.com
###
Nicole L. Malo
Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School
+1 617-361-0050 x175
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other