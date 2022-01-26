Double Homicide Investigation Underway In Dorchester County

January 26, 2022

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the apparent murder of two men found deceased in Dorchester County late last night.

Identities of the deceased are pending next of kin notification. Both men were pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. Their bodies will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Shortly before midnight last night, investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit were requested to respond to the 800-block of Park Lane in Cambridge to take the lead in a double homicide investigation. Upon their arrival, the two deceased men were located inside a building.

Officers from the Cambridge Police Department initially responded to the scene. Maryland State Police from the Easton Barrack and investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division also responded. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians also responded and processed the scene for evidence.

Investigators spent the night searching the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses in the area. The investigation is continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police 443-684-1216. Callers may remain anonymous.

Additional assistance in this ongoing investigation is being provided by the Cambridge Police Department and the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office.

