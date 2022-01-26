Senator Lindsey M. Williams Announces $2,404,411 in Grant Funding for Local Economic Projects

Pittsburgh, Pa. − January 26, 2022 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced today that the Commonwealth Financing Agency (CFA) has issued $2,404,411 in Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF) grants to projects that impact Senate District 38.

GEDTF grants are administered by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County (RAAC) and are funded through gaming revenues. These grants provide financial support to municipalities, authorities, councils of governments, non-profits, and others to carry out important economic development projects here in Allegheny County. Eligible projects promote local economic activities, create jobs, improve or create infrastructure, promote public safety, assist in workforce development, or improve recreational activities.

Grantees receiving GEDTF funds in District 38 are:

The Zoological Society of Pittsburgh received $500,000 for the Pittsburgh Zoo front entrance revitalization;

The Allegheny Land Trust received $50,000 for the Blackburn Woods Conservation Area Expansion and Restoration in Franklin Park Borough;

Pine Township received $50,000 for the Harmony Trail project;

The Ingomar-North Recreation and Swimming Club received $75,000 for the renovation of the INRSC Recreation Facilities/Swimming Pool in McCandless Township;

The North Hills Council of Government received $305,000 for the Gibsonia Road (SR910) and Community Center Drive intersection improvement project in Richland Township;

Fawn Township received $50,000 for the Thompson Road paving project;

Harrison Township received $100,000 for the Harrison Property Recovery project;

The Allegheny Valley North Council of Governments received $100,000 for the Cheswick traffic signal replacement and upgrade at N. Highland Avenue and Pittsburgh Street in Cheswick Borough;

The Northland Public Library received $150,000 for their library entrance and stair replacement project;

The Pine Richland Youth Center received $95,000 for their Community Sports Non-Profit Facility renovation project;

The Allegheny Valley North Council of Governments received $45,000 for the Harmar Highlands Woods pump station and force main replacement in Harmar Township;

The Etna Community Organization received $175,000 for the Etna Community Center;

The Northern Regional Police Department received $100,000 for their public safety radio replacement project;

The West Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company #3 received $250,000 for their fire station relocation project;

West Deer Township received $59,411 for their Bairdford Park development project;

McCandless Franklin Park Ambulance Authority received $150,000 for core medical and diagnostic equipment; and

The Millvale Borough Development Corporation received $150,000 for phase two of the Bennett Station Town Square project.

“State investments like these are vital to the continuing economic growth and revitalization of our region,” said Senator Williams. “Projects that will rebuild our roads, upgrade critical water infrastructure, support our fire and EMS departments, preserve natural resources, and improve access to recreation are huge priorities for me, and I’m happy to advocated for their funding.”

Additional information about GEDFT grants can be found here.

