Ramp Restriction this Friday on NB I-81 at Exit 72A in Dauphin County
Contractor to remove temporary barrier
Harrisburg, PA – A contractor is scheduled to remove temporary barrier this week on the northbound Interstate 81 ramp to Exit 72A (Route 22/Paxtonia) in Dauphin County.
Weather permitting, a ramp restriction will be in place from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM this Friday, January 28, so the remaining temporary barrier from the I-81 sound wall project can be removed. Channeling devices will be used to reduce the ramp width while this work is performed. The ramp will remain open at all times.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
This $8,982,712 contract was awarded to Deblin Inc., of Mechanicsburg, and includes the construction of six sections of sound wall, drainage improvements, shoulder widening, new guide rail, barrier, signs and pavement markings.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018
###