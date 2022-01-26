The Color Tones® St. Louis based group turns Coloring and Books into Music with Global Distribution
St. Louis based publishing house Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com climbs the charts with books and musical entertainment.
The bottom line is, people enjoy the ease of listening to music with their families; devices in hand, any place, any time. We help them do just that.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayne Bell founder of The Color Tones® announces a unique distribution of music to families. His company entered the music and entertainment business in 2015, debuting creative music distribution alternatives to families that has garnered the attention of industry leaders. The Color Tones® record and sing a variety of songs across the different genres of American music. They have a mission statement of inclusiveness, diversity and respect for all people. Historically The Color Tones® imprint owner, Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. has published music related coloring books, books and autobiographies for power houses like original Four Season and hit arranger Charles Callello, music phenom Chance the Rapper, stage shows like Cirque du Soleil, mega album seller Ronnie Milsap, the estate of John Denver Family and many others. Learning and working with famed executives and producers like Tony Bongiovi and Charles Callelo and a lot of local St. Louis, MO talent has been quite a learning experience said Bell.
Bell is known for his creativity, outside the box thinking and stubborn unwillingness to take no for an answer. "As much as creating ideas, I want to have fun and make money while we do it. Ideas are the heart, soul and life blood of an entrepreneur," states Bell. "Creating a new way to distribute music has met with a few challenges, an occasional snarled lip, furrowed a few brows; the bottom line is, people enjoy the ease of listening to music with their families, devices in hand, any place any time. We help them do just that." The Color Tones® songs and merchandise can be found on Meta Business - Facebook with prices ranging from $0.99 cents and up.
The Color Tones® group uses a palette of different musical styles to enhance the coloring and musical experience. Based out of Saint Louis, MO, they are diverse musicians of multiple generations with the aim to make music fun for all ages, and the generations to come. By mixing color, music and poetry, The Color Tones® inspire a sense of wonder, imagination and creativity. With goals to advance music in traditional and non-traditional formats ranging from their unique approach to music creation to their wild creativity in the business sector. The group is becoming known for their unique style, arrangements and distribution.
Adding to his publishing accomplishments Bell was also chosen for membership by the St. Louis Business Journal Leadership Trust Selection Committee due to his experience, leadership, and influence in the local business landscape and beyond. Wayne has established one of the most extensive coloring book publishing and manufacturing houses in the English-speaking world. Founder of Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. and ColoringBook.com. Bell’s company owns, operates, and manages over 1600 coloring book related domains in North America and Europe; becoming one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of coloring book products and custom coloring and activity books. The organization has sold products in over 90 countries, working with the public, businesses, educators, government institutions, US, and Canadian Corporations. Bell has personally written hundreds of books selling millions of copies.
Generating positive vibes and sounds the group known as The Color Tones® are wholly owned and managed by Saint Louis based publishing company Really Big Coloring Books, ® Inc., who is starting their fifth decade of publishing children’s coloring and other paper products since 1981. In the spirit of inclusiveness, The Color Tones® love to invite guest "Color Tones" to feature and collaborate with in their musical and creative endeavors. If you would like to turn “color into music”, you may consider contacting the guest Color Tone family: info@thecolortones.com
