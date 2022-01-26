Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 01.20.22
The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.
Proposed Meeting Agenda
- Roll Call of Task Force Members
- 2. Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda
- 3. Report from Subcommittees
- 4. Action Items and Future Agenda Items
The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:
On a computer or mobile phone: Join via WebEx Event number: 2319 036 3522 Password: public
By phone: 1-650-479-3208 Access code: 2319 036 3522
....................................... For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected]