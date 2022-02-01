Vocinity Announces First Custom AI Avatar For Virtual Brand Assistants-Takes Synthetic Media To New Level Of Interaction
The first avatar-based conversational brand assistant addresses enterprise staffing challenges to perform critical business processes.
Real-time video engagements are complex. To maximize user experiences, we developed NLU enhancements, proprietary error correction, noise reduction, adaptive bandwidth throttling and other algorithms.”RESTON, VA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vocinity announced today the integration of Synthesia, the leading provider of custom AI avatars, with the Vocnity Video Engagement Platform. Together, the first custom, fully conversational brand assistant called Gabbi is now available. The video bot helps enterprises address the cost, coverage, and consistency challenges of finding and retaining quality staff to perform critical business processes. Consequently, Vocinity's rich-media experiences allow brands to enhance their ability to attract, sell, train, serve, and support users in stores, offices, and online.
— Nathan Stratton, Founder and CTO, Vocinity
Launched in 2018, Vocinity blurs the lines between entertainment, education, and commerce, enabling a personal touch that e-commerce and chatbots alone do not provide. Vocinity’s earlier deployments of Synthesia used stock avatars. Launching Gabbi, the custom avatar showcases the flexibility of the Vocinity platform and the power of Synthesia.
"We tested several custom AI avatars before recommending Synthesia to our clients. We have been working with them now for more than a year and are very pleased with the results," said Michael Riemer, CEO of Vocinity.
“Vocinity recently joined our expert network to help showcase how they utilize our video avatar platform, said Steffen Tjerrild, COO and Co-Founder of Synthesia. “We look forward to working with our customers and partners to find valuable use cases of the Vocinity solution.”
Vocinity incorporates a unique multimedia gateway and leading open-source and commercial vendors to ensure best-in-class conversational AI. Accordingly, Vocinity Brand Assistants are the first fully conversational video avatars supporting full-duplex conversations, including interruptions. Vocinity's no code agent builder and zero-footprint deployments ensure rapid and cost-effective deployments and maintenance.
“Real-time video engagements are more complex than voice and chatbot technologies,” said Nathan Stratton, founder, and CTO of Vocinity. “So to ensure great user experiences, we made NLU enhancements and developed proprietary error correction, noise reduction, adaptive bandwidth throttling, and other algorithms.”
Consumers engage custom branded Vocinity experiences by scanning a QR code, clicking a link or button on websites, or interacting with enhanced digital signs. These actions launch a personalized, interactive video experience featuring multilingual brand assistants, like Gabbi, who can transfer to a human agent video chat or phone calls as needed.
The Vocinity platform is a partner-friendly solution available to enterprises of any size. Vocinity delivers valuable outcomes up to 200% less expensive than a full-time employee or contractor for a modest monthly fee plus hourly usage charges. Go to www.vocinity.com and speak with Gabbi directly to learn more.
About Vocinity
Founded in 2018, Vocinity addresses the cost, coverage, and consistency challenges of finding and retaining quality staff by enabling powerful brand and product experiences — when, where, and how consumers want them. With our no-code agent builder, Vocinity puts the power of video and voice, conversational brand assistants, into the hands of high-value brands of any size or technical know-how. At the same time, the Vocinity Video Engagement platform also supports omnichannel engagements with Live Agent Video Chats and Streaming Broadcast Commerce. For more information, visit https://www.vocinity.com.
About Synthesia
Founded in 2017, Synthesia is focused on reducing the friction of video creation and making it possible for anyone to create professional-looking videos in minutes, directly from their browser. Synthesia’s first commercial product, Synthesia STUDIO launched in public beta in the summer of 2020 and is now used by thousands of companies, including several Fortune 500 companies. Synthesia’s technology has enabled award-winning AI media campaigns such as Malaria no more with David Beckham, Lionel Messi Lays campaign, and JustEat ads with Snoop Dogg. Synthesia has 60 employees with offices in London, New York, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Munich, and Ljubljana. For more information on Synthesia and its products, please visit https://www.synthesia.io/.
