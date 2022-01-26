Alexei Overchuk chairs meeting of Economic Integration Sub-Commission of the Government Commission on Economic Cooperation and Integration

RUSSIA, January 26 - The meeting participants reviewed matters of the Russian Federation’s involvement in the Eurasian Economic Union and interaction with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

On 25 January, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk chaired a meeting of the Economic Integration Sub-Commission of the Government Commission for Economic Cooperation and Integration.

Meeting participants reviewed topical matters of Eurasian economic integration and focused on implementing the Strategic Guidelines for Expanding Eurasian Economic Integration up to 2025.

The relevant 2022-2023 action plan includes over 200 measures. Alexei Overchuk noted the importance of the strategy that determines EAEU development guidelines and said federal executive agencies should be proactive in implementing it.

The participants discussed macroeconomic indicators highlighting the positive role of integration for all EAEU member states in 2021. According to analysts, the EAEU’s 2021 GDP will grow by 4 percent over 2020 levels.

They also discussed the efforts to eliminate barriers in the EAEU’s domestic market. The Deputy Prime Minister noted the effectiveness of this effort and added that it was necessary to constantly control the situation and prevent decisions that might be interpreted as barriers.

They approved the practice of using intra-EAEU digital projects, including the Travel without COVID-19 and Working in the EAEU mobile apps.

Meeting participants also reviewed matters of interaction with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

While discussing this, the participants paid special attention to the Russian Federation’s involvement in the OECD’s new climate initiatives, specifically, the International Programme for Action on Climate (IPAC) and the Project on improving the carbon pricing score. Alexei Overchuk noted that, after joining IPAC in 2021, the Russian Federation became actively involved in discussions between countries that aimed to draft the programme’s economic indicators. The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised the need for comprehensive work in this area. For these purposes, the sub-commission’s members approved the inter-departmental allotment of duties, as regards IPAC indicators.

They also discussed further interaction with the OECD and adopted decisions for expanding mutual cooperation on various projects. The concerned agencies were instructed to draft a plan for the Russian Federation’s interaction with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development in 2023 and 2024.